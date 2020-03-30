'Bachelor' alum Michelle Money's 15-year-old daughter on life support after skateboarding accident

“Bachelor” alum Michelle Money is experiencing a parent’s worst nightmare.

The former reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, connected to hospital machines as she lay in a bed after Money said Brielle sustained injuries in a skateboarding accident that left the teen in the intensive care unit and on life support.

“Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support,” Money, 39, wrote. “She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.”

In her post, the actress said Brielle is in the care of “amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital” and asked for her followers to pray to “whatever God you believe in” urging them that “the energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real.”

“In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so,” Money pleaded. “She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

With that, Money issued a grave warning to all parents with active children to “ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK.”

“Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911,” Money wrote. “You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful.”

Money also sent a “thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love,” adding that “Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through. #PrayForBrie.”

The reality veteran appeared on season 15 of “The Bachelor” during Brad Womack’s season and later went on to become victorious in the first season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”