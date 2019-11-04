'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss, wife Laura reconcile: 'I'm grateful for this opportunity'

“Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss and wife Laura have reconciled following a domestic violence report over the summer.

“Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled. I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage... Thanks for the support, #BachelorNation!” Fleiss, 55, tweeted on Sunday.

Laura, 31, also took to Twitter to address the reconciliation in a series of tweets.

“Over the summer, my husband and I went through a challenging time, as all marriages do. There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behavior. This situation led to making rash decisions we both regret...” Laura wrote.

Laura followed up with another tweet, stating, “However, I would like to correct the erroneous reporting that my husband intentionally tried to attack and hurt me. That is untrue. We both take full responsibility for our actions and have worked very hard to repair the damage to our relationship and family...”

“...and are working together with the help of a marriage counselor to rebuild what we lost. I love @fleissmeister and our kids very much. We appreciate your support at this time,” she concluded.

The couple has one son together. In mid-July, when Laura Fleiss was about 10 weeks pregnant, she filed a temporary domestic violence restraining order alleging her husband "demanded that I get an abortion." She claimed he got physical with her at their home in Kauai, Hawaii.

In court documents obtained by Fox News, she claimed that during their marriage Fleiss had "frequently been verbally abusive towards" her.

According to the court papers, Laura claimed that on July 4 Fleiss told her, "'I am cutting you off financially Monday morning; You are paying for everything with your money; Next time I see you, I don't want to see your stomach;' and 'You have a choice, you can choose. Have an abortion or go back to Wisconsin, but you are not taking [son] Ben.'"