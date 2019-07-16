'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss accused of attacking pregnant wife, demanding she get abortion: docs

Laura Fleiss -- wife of "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" creator Mike Fleiss -- has been granted a temporary restraining order against him following claims he attacked her at their Hawaii home after he allegedly "demanded" she get an abortion, according to court documents.

Per The Blast, which was first to report the news, Laura filed for a domestic-violence restraining order on Tuesday, alleging that on July 4, Fleiss "demanded that I get an abortion" while at their house in Kauai.

Reps for Fleiss and ABC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to the court papers -- which were filed by attorneys Samantha Spector and Lisa Meyer -- Laura says she is some 10 weeks pregnant with their second child. They are also parents to 4-year-old son, Ben. Per the court docs, Laura also said she "learned through the media" on July 10 that Fleiss had filed for divorce. (The Blast reports that Fleiss filed for divorce last week.)

"Our son Ben was in the house, seated in another room nearby. Mike told me, 'If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were,'" Laura alleges in court docs obtained by Fox News.

The 2012 Miss America winner also alleges in the docs that during their marriage, Fleiss has "frequently been verbally abusive towards" her, however, in "recent weeks, he has become enraged, due to the fact I am pregnant with our second child."

Laura further alleges that "Mike told me many times that he did not want us to have a second child. He also repeatedly told me throughout our marriage, and prior to our marriage, that he knew he would 'have to have' one child with me because I was 26-years-old when we got married, did not yet have any children, and he knew I wanted to have a family. Mike, however, being 55-years old, did not want to have more than one child together."

According to the court docs, Laura claims that on July 4, Fleiss allegedly told her: "I am cutting you off financially Monday morning; You are paying for everything with your money; Next time I see you, I don't want to see your stomach;' and 'You have a choice, you can choose. Have an abortion or go back to Wisconsin, but you are not taking Ben.'"

Laura alleges that Fleiss "continued to threaten" her, "demanding to see bank statements showing I paid for an abortion and the flight information to and from Oahu for the medical procedure."

On July 5, Laura claims, Fleiss was "even more angry" than he was the day before. "He continued to berate me," she alleged, claiming Fleiss called her names, including "low rent gold-digger," "$50,000 wh--e," "f--ing c--t" and "stupid "c--t" -- all of which Laura alleges he has previously called her.

Laura Fleiss further alleges: "I tried to go into another room to call my mother. Mike refused to let me go and made threats that I would lose access to my family and my family's ability to see Ben. Mike said, 'You aren't going to see your mother for the next two-to-three years. You need to call [your mom] right now and tell her this.' I was terrified. Then he forced me to call my mother from my cell phone while he was standing and watching me in the room.

"When I called my mother, Mike then grabbed the phone and began angrily lecturing my mother. He told her I was getting an abortion. Then he said to her, 'You won't be seeing [Laura] until after Aug. 5 — after the abortion.' This statement was especially scary to me, as I had not personally committed to having an abortion but had made an appointment given Mike's insistence and pressure. I had no idea what exactly he meant by it and interpreted it as a threat that he would prevent my family from having contact with me or my son."

According to the documents, Laura states that Fleiss left that evening to stay at another one of the couple's homes in Hawaii. The next day, on July 6, Laura says she was in bed with son Ben, who had a cold, when Fleiss returned home looking for her cellphone.

"When I got up to leave the room and picked up my cellphone, Mike, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs approximately 220 pounds, forcibly grabbed my phone out of my hands," she alleged in the court papers.

Laura says that she "immediately became concerned and frightened" that Mike would leave with her phone, "stranding me there without it and no access to Ben's physicians if needed given his bad cold and cough -- or any way to contact law enforcement if Mike became violent, as his threats indicated he might. I attempted to grab my phone back from Mike, but I was not able to do so," she added.

She says Fleiss then left the room and she followed him, trying to get her phone back from him. She says the two were at the top of the stairs and he allegedly "yelled that he was going to 'shove me down the stairs.'"

Laura claims she followed him to the home's front door, "begging" that she needed her phone back.

She then alleges that just before they got outside of the house, Fleiss "grabbed my body, forcibly pinned me up against the wall and held me there. After I broke free, he continued to use his arms and hands to aggressively push me away from him as he walked outside the door, still not returning my phone. Then he walked towards his pick-up truck parked outside in our driveway, shouting 'I'm going to punch your face in.'"

When Fleiss got to his truck, he opened the driver-side door and got in, and Laura says she was "right behind him, pleading with him not to leave me and Ben at the house without access to my phone."

Laura says the door to the car -- which Fleiss hadn't started yet -- was still open and she was standing on the "outside the running board/footstep directly below the driver-side door, which is approximately 12-18 inches off the ground."

"While I was standing on there (between Mike and the open door), Mike put the truck in reverse and began to back up, and firmly said, 'You're f--ked,'" she alleged in the docs. "He then stopped the car suddenly, which nearly made me fall off the running board and caused the swinging door to almost close on me.

"At this point, Mike forcefully shoved me off of the running board, closed the car door and drove away with my cell phone in his possession," Laura further alleged.

Laura states in the court papers that she was "extremely traumatized from the incident and started crying hysterically. Our unborn child and I could have been severely injured if I had fallen off the truck's running board or run over the wheels of the truck. I began to scream for help."

Laura says a neighbor heard her and she asked the individual to drive her and Ben to a friend's house. The friend then took her to the police station where she filed a police report.

Laura says the officer asked her if she wanted to file for an emergency protective order but she "declined as I was fearful that I would further incite Mike and instead told the office I was going to seek safety with my parents in a nearby hotel. I am currently in the process of trying to obtain a copy of this officer's report."

In her filing, Laura attached photos -- she took on July 6 and July 7 -- of her injuries which include: "bruises on the inside of my arm, a scratch on my neck, and a large tear in the dress that I was wearing on July 6th," all of which she alleges "were caused by Mike's violent behavior on July 6th."

According to court docs, Laura was granted a temporary restraining order against Fleiss -- until their Aug. 6 court hearing -- which states he must stay 100 yards away from her, their son Ben and the family's home in Hanalei. In addition, Laura was granted legal and physical custody of Ben; Fleiss is not allowed to visit him.

Laura was also granted possession of the family dog.

Per The Blast, citing separate court papers, Fleiss responded to Laura's claim, saying the two "agreed not to" have another baby, and that she was the one who allegedly "attacked" him.

Laura and Weiss were married in 2014.