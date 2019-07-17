Expand / Collapse search
Police investigating 'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss, wife Laura's alleged altercation

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Police are investigating an alleged altercation between "Bachelor" franchise creator Mike Fleiss and his wife after she accused Fleiss of attacking her at their Hawaii home over the Fourth of July weekend.

In a statement to Fox News on Wednesday, the Kauai Police Department said: "The incident remains under police investigation" but "currently, no arrests have been made."

Laura Fleiss, 31, who is approximately 10 weeks pregnant, filed for a temporary domestic-violence restraining order on Tuesday in Los Angeles, alleging her husband "demanded that I get an abortion" while at their home in Kauai and got physical with her. She also claims in the court docs obtained by Fox News that during their marriage, Fleiss had "frequently been verbally abusive towards" her.

And in "recent weeks, he has become enraged, due to the fact I am pregnant with our second child."

Reps for Fleiss did not return Fox News' request for comment.

According to the court docs, Laura claims that on July 4, Fleiss, 55, allegedly told her: "I am cutting you off financially Monday morning; You are paying for everything with your money; Next time I see you, I don't want to see your stomach;' and 'You have a choice, you can choose. Have an abortion or go back to Wisconsin, but you are not taking Ben.'"

Mike Fleiss 9L) and Miss America 2012 Laura Kaeppeler (R) attend a screening in New York City. 

She stated in the report that he vocalized many times that he did not want to have a second child. They are already parents to their 4-year-old son, Ben. "Mike, however, being 55-years old, did not want to have more than one child together," revealed the 2012 Miss America winner.

Laura also alleged that Fleiss "continued to threaten" her about getting an abortion, "demanding to see bank statements showing I paid for an abortion and the flight information to and from Oahu for the medical procedure."

Laura Fleiss -- wife of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" creator Mike Fleiss -- has been granted a temporary restraining order against him following claims he attacked her at their Hawaii home after he allegedly "demanded" she get an abortion, according to court documents. 

She alleged that he stopped her from calling her mother in the next room. In the court papers, Laura alleges he "made threats that I would lose access to my family and my family's ability to see Ben."

On July 6, after Fleiss returned from staying overnight in a different location, she alleges he grabbed her cell phone from her and then became physical.

He "grabbed my body, forcibly pinned me up against the wall and held me there. After I broke free, he continued to use his arms and hands to aggressively push me away from him as he walked outside the door, still not returning my phone. Then he walked towards his pick-up truck parked outside in our driveway, shouting 'I'm going to punch your face in.'"

Laura was granted temporary legal and physical custody of their four-year-old son Ben. 

In the docs, Laura was granted a temporary restraining order until their next court date on August 6. Fleiss must stay 100 yards away from her, their son Ben and the family's home in Hanalei. In addition, Laura was granted legal and physical custody of Ben and the family dog; Fleiss is not allowed to visit his son.

Mike filed for divorce on July 10. They've been married since 2014.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Julius Young contributed to this report.