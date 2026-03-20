Chuck Norris’ death inspires tributes as Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme lead Hollywood reactions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrities are mourning the death of iconic actor and martial artist Chuck Norris.

Sylvester Stallone starred alongside Norris in "The Expendables 2" and shared a photo of their time on set. "I had a great time working with Chuck," his caption on Instagram began.

"He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family," Stallone concluded.

ACTOR AND MARTIAL ARTIST CHUCK NORRIS DEAD AT 86

Jean-Claude Van Damme also took to Instagram to share a tribute to Norris.

"Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend, Chuck Norris. We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was. My heart and prayers are with his family. He will never be forgotten," Van Damme wrote.

Lorenzo Lamas took to X and wrote, "My prayers to Gina, Aaron and family. Watch out evil world, there is an angel of consequence at the gates. Chuck Norris doesn’t just get wings, he gets even."

Mario Lopez also posted a statement to X, writing, "Chuck Norris didn't die, he just completed his mission & went to rest… #RestWellLegend."

Early Friday morning, Norris's family shared a statement online confirming his death.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the post reads.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

"He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family." — Sylvester Stallone

The statement continued, "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization , and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us."

After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force in 1962, he opened a martial arts studio, which later expanded into a chain of studios attended by the likes of Steve McQueen, Priscilla Presley and Bob Barker . McQueen, he once said, was responsible for getting him into acting.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

His first appearance was a small, uncredited role in 1968's "The Wrecking Crew," and he appeared in a handful of films in the early ‘70s while he was also competing in martial arts. After retiring from competitive karate in 1974, he wasn't sure about his next move, but McQueen suggested he step further into Hollywood.

He went on to act in more than 20 movies , such as "Missing in Action," "The Delta Force" and "Sidekicks."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 1993, he took on his most famous role, as a crime-fighting lawman in TV's "Walker, Texas Ranger." The show ran for nine seasons, and in 2010, then-Gov. Rick Perry awarded him the title of honorary Texas Ranger. The Texas Senate later named him an honorary Texan.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Gena O'Kelley, sons Mike and Eric, and daughters Dakota, Danilee and Dina.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.