Ariana Grande gets Japanese text tattoo with hilarious misspelling

Whoops!

Let’s hope Ariana Grande is a fan of BBQ. The 25-year-old pop star got a tattoo in celebration of her new hit single, “7 Rings,” but it seems she had a slight misstep as to the spelling.

Using Japanese Kanji character symbols, Grande got the message inked on her palm. But fans on Twitter were quick to note that the way the tattoo was spelled translates to “shichirin” which means a Japanese style barbecue grill.

Paris Jackson Gets Large Led Zeppelin Arm Tattoos Following Treatment

Grande originally posted a photo of the ink on Instagram, writing, “This felt super good @kanenavasard jk (everyone thinks this is a fake hand but it’s indeed…. my hand.”

She later deleted the image as well as her tweet responding to one fan calling out the misspelling.

Demi Lovato Shows Off New Rose Tattoo After Celebrating 6 Months of Sobriety

“Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time,” Grande wrote in her since-deleted message.

Singer Kelsy Karter Gets a Harry Styles Tattoo on Her Face!

She jokingly added, “Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”

Grande isn’t the first star to have a misspelled tattoo. Ed Sheeran was famously inked by actress Saoirse Ronan during his “Galway Girl” video, with the message reading, “Galway Grill.”