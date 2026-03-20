'Baywatch' star Nicole Eggert undergoes major cancer surgery after alarming test results

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Nicole Eggert has undergone surgery after doctors found early signs of another cancer.

The "Baywatch" actress, 54, has been battling breast cancer since 2023, but in an update she shared on social media, she revealed that recent test results showed that the cancer could be spreading. She made the decision to get a full hysterectomy.

"We can give in to our fear and anxiety, or we can surrender to this great mystery with courage," she wrote on Instagram. "What a journey. Test results showed early signs of more cancer. I am grateful to my doctors for keeping such a close eye on me."

‘BAYWATCH’ STAR NICOLE EGGERT SAYS IT'S ‘VERY HARD TO BE HEALTHY IN AMERICA’ AS SHE BATTLES CANCER

She explained that "Full Hysterectomy eliminates at least 7 different types of cancers," and shared a photo showing the new scars from the procedure. She added several hashtags to the post, including "uterine cancer" and "get screened."

In December 2023, after experiencing some unexplained weight gain and pain in her left breast, Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer, a rare form of the disease.

Soon after, she underwent her first mastectomy — she later explained that she'd wanted to do a double mastectomy at the time, but her doctor advised that if she just had one breast removed, she'd be able to get into treatment faster, and her immune system wouldn't take as big a hit, so she agreed.

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Over a year later, in August 2025, she had her other breast removed, and surgeons performed a reconstruction. She shared the news in another candid Instagram post, taking a selfie of her midriff and writing, "Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?"

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In an interview with Fox News Digital in November, Eggert said, "I'm good right now. I'm testing negative for any disease. So, that's fabulous. It's a month-to-month thing. So it's like, I get a clear bill of health, and then I enjoy the rest of the month, and then we do it all over again. So you know, it never kind of ends. It's always this journey. But I am not complaining. So far, everything is still looking good, and markers are clear."

It seems that the actress knew a hysterectomy was on the table. She previously told Fox News Digital that after healing from the mastectomy and breast reconstruction, she'd either have a hysterectomy or begin hormone therapy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, most cribriform carcinoma breast cancer cases are estrogen receptor-positive, occurring when "high levels of estrogen in breast cancer cells help cancer grow and spread."

As she explained to The U.S. Sun in December, her type of cancer is something she's going to be dealing with for the rest of her life.

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"The worst, the funniest advice is people will say, ‘In a year, you will look back, and it’ll be behind you,'" she said. "And it’s not, it’s a forever thing. It’s forever."