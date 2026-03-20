Joseph Duggar searched with hands against wall in booking video after child molestation arrest

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Reality star Joseph Duggar's booking video has been released after he waived his right to an extradition hearing in Arkansas, meaning he will be sent to Florida to face a child molestation charge.

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star was arrested and charged with molestation of a victim younger than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior by a person 18 years or older, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

In the booking video, a deputy is seen conducting a thorough search and pat-down of Joseph. The officer first takes off and checks Joseph's hat before removing his handcuffs and having him put his hands against the wall. After completing the pat-down, Joseph is directed to a bench where he sits with his hands behind his back.

Later in the video, Joseph is seen putting his socks back on after taking off his shoes and socks so the officer could check his feet.

JOSEPH DUGGAR ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY MOLESTING 9-YEAR-OLD GIRL DURING FLORIDA VACATION

According to People, Joseph is also facing four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment in Arkansas. These charges are not related to the child molestation charges he's facing in Florida.

Northwest Arkansas News reported that Tontitown police went to the Duggar residence on Friday to serve a warrant for Joseph's wife, Kendra's arrest. According to the outlet, Kendra was not home when they visited at 1 p.m.

The local outlet reported that Kendra is also facing four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.

WATCH: JOSEPH DUGGAR IS BOOKED IN JAIL AS HE FACES A CHILD MOLESTATION CHARGE

Duggar's family is speaking out after his arrest. His cousin, Amy Duggar King, shared a statement with Fox News Digital, saying she is "deeply angry."

"In light of the recent allegations involving my cousin, Joseph Duggar, I am sickened, heartbroken, and deeply angry. My first thoughts are with the victim, a child who deserved to be safe, protected, and surrounded by people she could trust," King began.

She continued, "The courage it took for her to come forward, especially after years of carrying something so heavy, cannot be overstated. That bravery deserves to be honored above all else."

King explained that she "was utterly shocked to hear about these allegations and Joseph’s arrest."

"At the same time, I am not surprised that another alleged predator has emerged from this toxic system. For years, I have spoken out about the importance of truth, accountability, and protecting children, even when it meant going against my own family. Family ties should never equal automatic trust or access, especially when it comes to the safety of children," King explained.

"In light of the recent allegations involving my cousin, Joseph Duggar, I am sickened, heartbroken, and deeply angry." — Amy Duggar King

She said she is praying for the victim and her family. "Recognizing that we do not yet know the full picture, I am also praying for Joseph’s wife, Kendra, as she begins to process this, and for the protection of their children. I'm praying for eyes to be opened and, above all, I pray that justice will be served to the fullest," King concluded.

Josh Duggar, who is serving a 12-year prison sentence for possessing child pornography, said through his lawyer that the allegations against his brother are not true.

"Josh understands the stigma of being accused," his attorney told the Daily Mail. "He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life. He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction."

Josh's attorney added, "Josh and Joe are not in frequent communication," but he "hopes and prays for his brother's well-being in this difficult time."

Josh is expected to remain in prison until 2032 after his appeal for a new trial failed in 2023.

On Thursday, Jill Duggar Dillard's family blog posted a statement, sharing that they were "shocked yesterday evening to learn of Jill’s brother (Joseph Duggar’s) arrest."

"We first learned of anything related to his charges yesterday via a text from a friend who messaged us about the recent media reports of Joseph’s arrest and his alleged confession to molesting a juvenile female in 2020. We are shocked and heartbroken," the post said.

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"We strongly condemn abuse. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved. Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family," it continued. "We pray God gives her strength, comfort and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead."

The alleged victim, now 14, told investigators during a forensic interview that the allegations occurred while she was on a vacation to Panama City Beach in Florida with her family in 2020.

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During the vacation, the former reality star allegedly asked the girl to sit on his lap. Then he asked her to sit next to him and covered both of them with a blanket, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The press release said, " Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."

Duggar later apologized for what he allegedly did to the girl, and it stopped, officials said.

The girl’s father confronted Duggar about the crimes on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said, adding that Duggar admitted what he had done to him and police.

TLC canceled "19 Kids and Counting" in 2015. The allegations against Josh date to 2006 after a family friend sent a tip to authorities that he had allegedly molested four of his sisters. But the investigation ended because the statute of limitations had passed.

The show followed the lives of devout Baptists Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar and their 19 children, all of whose names began with the letter "J."

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Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.