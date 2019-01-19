Ariana Grande accused of copying latest song '7 Rings' from rapper Princess Nokia

Rapper Princess Nokia has accused pop star Ariana Grande of copying her song after the crooner dropped her latest single “7 Rings.”

Nokia, 26, whose real name is Destiny Nicole Frasqueri, took to social media Friday to point out the similarities between “7 Rings” and her song “Mine.” The song was featured on her “1992” mixtape, E! News reported.

The rapper shared a video of herself on Instagram listening to both songs, the media outlet reported. The video has since been removed.

Nokia pointed out the lyrics she believed were similar.

Grande, 25, sings in her song, “My wrists, stop watchin’, my neck is flossin’/Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin’/You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it/I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it [Yeah].”

The lyrics from Nokia’s track are: “Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer/Hair blowing in the Hummer/Flip the weave, I am stunner/It’s mine, I bought it/It’s mine, I bought it.”

The hip-hop star asked her fans in the video if the song sounded familiar.

“Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my God!” she said.

“Ain’t that the little song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm…sounds about white,” she said.

Nokia tagged Grande’s username in the caption of her video, People reported. The pop star has not immediately commented on the claims.

Grande dropped the track after midnight on Friday. The song sampled “My Favorite Things” from the hit film “Sounds of Music.” The song appeared to address the hardships she went through in 2018, which included the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her breakup with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

“Wearing a ring, but ain’t gon’ be no 'Mrs.'/ Bought matching diamonds for six of my b----es/I’d rather spoil all my friends with my riches,” Grande sings.

“Been through some bad s---, I should be a sad b----/Who woulda thought it’d turn me to a savage?/Rather be tied up with calls and not strings/Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah [yeah],” she sings in another verse.