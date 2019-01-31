Ariana Grande fixes misspelled Japanese text tattoo

Ariana Grande now has “one less, one less problem.”

Grande revealed Thursday she fixed her Japanese text tattoo after fans pointed out the ink that was supposed to read “7 Rings” actually spelled out “shichirin,” which translates to a Japanese style barbecue grill.

"Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). Rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss you man. I actually really liked u," the singer wrote along with a photo of the edited tattoo on her Instagram Story.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Grande posted a photo of her new ink on her palm with the caption: "This felt super good @kanenavasard jk (everyone thinks this is a fake hand but it’s indeed…. my hand."

Many fans, however, mocked the “7 Rings” singer for the misspelling.

"Ariana Grande’s new tattoo '七輪' means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings," one fan tweeted. "If you want to know about 七輪, just google 'SHICHIRIN'"

Another wrote on Twitter, "Imagine getting bbq grill tattooed on your palm."

Grande later admitted to the mistake and said she left out the other characters to complete the word due to pain.

"Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between. It hurt like f--k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. "Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills."

