New video shows Justin Timberlake struggling through sobriety tests during Hamptons stop

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Newly released police video shows Justin Timberlake struggling through field sobriety tests during a 2024 Hamptons traffic stop that led to his arrest on suspicion of drunk driving.

Timberlake was arrested in June 2024 after police suspected him of driving drunk. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while ability impaired and received community service, along with issuing a public apology, as part of a plea agreement.

The roughly eight-hour footage shows the "Can’t Stop the Feeling!" singer's initial stop after Sag Harbor police said he ran a stop sign, veered out of his lane and exited his BMW smelling of alcohol.

After being pulled over, an officer asked Timberlake why he was in town. He responded, "I’m on a world tour."

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"Doing what?" the officer asked.

"Hard to explain," Timberlake responded.

He then added, "World tour. I’m Justin Timberlake."

The officer replied, "You are Justin Timberlake? Do you have a license with you?"

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The body camera video shows Timberlake struggling to follow instructions as officers asked him to walk heel-to-toe in a straight line and stand on one leg.

As officers explained the instructions, he apologized, telling them, "My heart’s racing."

"I’m a little nervous," Timberlake said.

In the back seat of the police car, he asked, "Why are you arresting me?"

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Timberlake was later informed at the police station that he would be held overnight, prompting him to say, "I’m going to be here all night? You guys are wild, man."

Earlier this month, Timberlake sued Sag Harbor Village and the police department in an attempt to block the release of body camera footage.

In a petition seeking to block the release of the footage, Timberlake’s legal team said it was notified March 1 of the police department’s intention to respond to a request under the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) to release the body camera footage, which would include redactions for medical and security reasons.

Timberlake argued the footage "contains personally identifying information and private details that are not germane to any law enforcement action of public concern and that would not otherwise be visible to the public but for the presence and recording of law enforcement officers."

On Friday, however, Timberlake’s lawyers said in a joint filing with the village that the video "does not constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy" under state law and agreed to its release.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Timberlake’s attorney for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.