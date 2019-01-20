Two more rappers accuse Ariana Grande of copying their songs for '7 Rings' as she apologizes for racially charged remarks

Ariana Grande is under fire once more for her new single, "7 Rings."

After being accused of stealing lyrics and flow from rapper Princess Nokia, rappers Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz have called out the former Nickelodeon starlet for allegedly biting their work for her latest track.

Soulja Boy was the most explicit in alleging that Grande, 25, stole from his song "Pretty Boy Swag."

He replied to a tweet in which Grande thanked her friends who were featured in the "7 Rings" video, writing, "Give me my credit. Period."

He followed up with, "Lol stop stealing my swag. Word."

He then wrote, "You're a thief."

Atlanta-based MC 2 Chainz, meanwhile, was quick to notice the similar visuals that the "7 Rings" music video shared with his "Door Swangin'" music video, both of which featured hot pink trap houses.

"Tryna figure out if I should Big Draco @arianagrande 🤣🤣... y’all tell me in the comments 🧐 #bigdracovibesall2019," 2 Chainz captioned an Instagram snippet of Grande's "7 Rings."

"Big Draco" is a nickname for Soulja Boy, who also previously accused rapper Drake of stealing his musical style.

In addition to her alleged appropriation of rappers' work, Grande also came under fire on Twitter for appropriating black culture.

She posted an Instagram story that read, "'You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it'… White women talking about their weaves is how we'e gonna solve racism."

The line referred to a lyric from "7 Rings."

When Instagram account The Shade Room posted a screenshot of Grande's racially insensitive remark, they wrote, "#ArianaGrande has fans upset because they feel she’s missing the point of the backlash."

Grande quickly commented, "Hi hi… I think her intention was to be like… yay a white person disassociating the negative [stereotype] that is paired with the word 'weave'… however I'm so sorry if my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way. Thanks for opening the conversation and like… to everyone for talking to me about it. It's never my intention to offend anybody."

Grande has also come into question recently for her use of African-American vernacular English (AAVE) as well her copious amounts of self-tanner, which the Italian American singer has been accused of using to seem racially ambiguous:

A rep for Grande did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on her alleged copying or cultural appropriation.