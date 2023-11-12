Ariana Grande, Britney Spears and 'Scandoval': Cheating scandals that rocked 2023

The year 2023 proved to be a difficult one for Hollywood relationships, with famous couples facing divorces and cheating scandals.

Ariana Grande filed for divorce from her husband of two years, amid allegations of an affair with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater.

Reality TV fans were shocked by the "Scandoval" saga, where it was revealed Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their fellow "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss.

And Britney Spears shared more details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her memoir, alleging the NSYNC star cheated on her during their relationship.

Read on for more of the cheating stories that rocked 2023.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande filed for divorce from her husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez in September, after two years of marriage.

Shortly after the news broke of the couple's separation, rumors began that Grande was in a relationship with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater, also known for starring in "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical."

At the time, Slater was married to longtime partner Lilly Jay. The couple welcomed a child together in 2022. In July, Slater filed for divorce, and Jay told Page Six that Grande isn't a "girl's girl" and that the pop star was "the story" while her family "is just collateral damage."

Grande and Gomez married during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2021 at their home in Montecito, California. They began dating in January 2020 and were engaged by the end of the year.

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer endured a tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, who she once claimed cheated on her with more than 13 women.

In 2021, the couple divorced after six years of marriage and two kids, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4.

Things turned around for Kramer romantically in 2023. She announced her engagement to Allan Russell, a former professional soccer player, after six months of dating, and soon after that, she revealed they were also expecting a baby.

Kramer told Fox News Digital in September, "I could not have written this story. This was a story that was written long before I could've even ever imagined it."

"I'm still letting it sink in a little bit," she said of changes she's gone through in the past several months. "I start to get emotional when I really kind of step back and think about all of it. And I'll have that moment probably when the baby's here and in the new house and with my new family," she explained.

In October, she and Caussin reunited on her "Whine Down" podcast, where they spoke about their relationship.

Caussin admitted he had used Kramer as a "scapegoat" to excuse his infidelity, but regrets it.

Shakira's Musical Revenge

Shakira ended her 11-year relationship with Gerard Pique in June 2022, amid allegations of cheating with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, 23.

The couple share two sons together, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

The "Hips Don’t Lie" singer channeled her frustration about the relationship into new music in 2023, as well as a shocking music video.

In the clip for her song, "Te Felicito," the Colombian singer opens a refrigerator to show the disembodied head of her collaborator on the song, in an apparent reference to a fan theory about her break up.

Fans believe that Shakira realized Pique was cheating on her when she returned to their home from touring to find an empty jar of strawberry jam. She eats strawberry jam, but her husband and children reportedly don't like it.

The 46-year-old singer also collaborated this year with Bizarrap for a World Record-breaking song, "BZRP Music Session #53," inspired by the breakup.

"I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me," she said during a performance in March on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"Scandoval"

It was the scandal that rocked reality TV in 2023: "Vanderpump Rules" cast members Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix were caught in a torrid love triangle, dubbed "Scandoval."

Sandoval had been cheating on Madix, his girlfriend of nine years, with Leviss. Madix reportedly learned of the affair while watching Sandoval perform with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in March, when she is said to have discovered inappropriate messages between the two on his phone, per People.

In the aftermath, both Sandoval and Leviss have issued several statements, expressing their remorse for hurting Madix.

Sandoval eventually apologized to Madix, writing in an Instagram statement, "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Fans of the Bravo show saw Leviss' actions as a major betrayal because Madix was one of the few cast members who consistently went out of her way to make Leviss feel included and always considered her a good friend.

Madix spoke about the scandal the same month on Instagram, writing, "To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

"However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she added.

"I am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run. Love, Ariana."

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

In her bombshell memoir, "The Woman in Me," Britney Spears alleged that Justin Timberlake cheated on her during their relationship.

The one-time couple dated from 1999 to 2002, but Timberlake reportedly ended things with Spears through a text message.

According to excerpts from the book published in the New York Times, she claimed that he had cheated on her, and in retaliation, she kissed choreographer Wade Robson.

She also discussed her reaction to "Cry Me a River," Timberlake's breakout solo song after he left boy band NSYNC. In the video, she described "a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain."

So many of his fans believed that she'd broken his heart, but Britney says she was "comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood."

David Beckham Resurfaced Allegations

In October, the four-part Netflix docuseries, "Beckham," delved into the soccer star’s life on and off the field, alongside his wife, Victoria Beckham.

They spoke about their tough times around when affair allegations surfaced in 2003, and later in 2004 when Rebecca Loos, Beckham’s former assistant, came forward and alleged a four-month affair.

Beckham has always denied the allegations, and in the wake of the renewed scrutiny, the footballer and former Spice Girl presented a united front.

Loos claimed the documentary was framed to make her look like a liar and paint Beckham as a "victim."

"He is making himself a victim and he's making me look like the liar. He's making me look like I've made up these horrible stories. I'm the one that's made Victoria suffer. Poor him. He's had nothing to do with this. And it was so awful," she said in an interview with The Daily Mail.

She further claimed the relationship eventually soured when she learned from his bodyguard that he was sharing their "very dirty" texts with friends.

"I was very hurt and that hurt and that pain lead me to become more laissez-faire and to not give a s--- about keeping this big secret for him when he's treating me like that… I've very much accepted the choices that I've made, the mistakes that I've made," Loos said.

John Stamos/Teri Copley/Tony Danza

In his memoir, John Stamos reflected on the 1980s and alleged that his then-girlfriend Teri Copley was intimate with Tony Danza, and he caught them in the act.

At the time, Stamos was "dumbstruck and goofy in love" with Copley and described finding her in bed with Danza as his "worst nightmare." However, the "Brain Donors" actress insisted the two weren't actually together anymore when the incident happened.

"John has a very different recollection of what transpired decades ago," a representative for Copley told Fox News Digital.

She further denied the allegation in a 19-minute YouTube video. The actress said her relationship with Stamos lasted "about a year" and was told by his mother that he had "no intention of marrying" her.

Copley explained she went over to Stamos’ home and broke up with him there, then "three or four days later" had her encounter with Danza.

According to her, the "Full House" star’s memory of the incident, that he walked into her guest house and found her asleep nude with Danza, is inaccurate.

Per Copley, she did not have a guesthouse. Stamos knocked on her front door after seeing Danza's car out front, and she was "fully dressed."

"He certainly didn't come in my house and find me in bed naked with a sheet over… I mean none of that happened," she said.