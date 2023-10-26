Expand / Collapse search
Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer reunites with cheating ex-husband: 'I used Jana as my scapegoat’

Kramer and Mike Caussin were married for 6 years before splitting in April 2021

Published
Published
close
Jana Kramer could not have written her story with new family after intense divorce drama

Jana Kramer talks to Fox News Digital at the iHeartRadio Music Festival about her pregnancy, engagement, and how her life has changed since going through a dramatic divorce.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are looking back at their tumultuous relationship. 

Caussin, 36, reunited with his ex-wife Kramer, 39, to speak their truths about their previous marriage.

"You don't deserve to be defined by your past," Kramer began to explain on her "Whine Down" podcast. "People don't deserve to be defined by the mistakes they've made."

Jana Kramer Mike Caussin

"One Tree Hill" alum Jana Kramer, 39, was joined by her ex-husband, former NFL pro Mike Caussin, 36, on her podcast, as they discussed their rocky past. (Getty Images)

"We were so bad post-divorce for a good year… so we got to a good place… and I’m like, 'I don't want that energy again,'" Kramer added.

Kramer shares two children with Caussin; Jolie and Jace. The country music singer and the former NFL pro were married for six years before splitting in April 2021. The couple finalized their divorce in July 2021.

Kramer publicly claimed that Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women and admitted that she believes if she had stayed with him, he would have "cheated forever."

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer speaking on stage for her podcast

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer discussed their marital problems on her podcast. (Jamie McCarthy)

Meanwhile, her comments come on the heels of her recent book, "The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space for Good Things to Come."

Caussin admitted he was "skeptical" about the release of Kramer’s memoir but said "things have evolved so much" since their split.

"I trust our relationship more now than I ever have. And I believe Jana, what her point and her narrative is," Caussin confessed. "If I read it, are there things that would bother me? Absolutely, sure... But it was a whole different lifetime ago."

"I used Jana as my scapegoat... 'If I can blame it all on her, it's not my fault,'" Caussin said. "And that's bulls---."

"I've never heard you say that, and I do appreciate that," Kramer reacted.

Since their rocky relationship, the former athlete shared that he was dating someone after Kramer. 

Jana Kramer in a black long-sleeve dress on the iHeartRadio Music Festival carpet

Jana Kramer has moved on after calling it quits with Mike Caussin.  (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

"Yeah, I am seeing someone right now," Caussin shared. 

"Wait a minute, what happened?" Kramer asked. 

"Things change, things evolve," Caussin responded. 

While the news of Caussin’s infidelity was made public, he said it should not impact who he dates in the future. 

Jana Kramer in a yellow two piece bikini poses for a photo with her children Jolie and Jace split Jana Kramer, her kids and fiancé Allan Russell

A pregnant Jana Kramer enjoys time with her fiancé Allan Russell and her two children from a previous marriage, Jolie and Jace. (Jana Kramer Instagram)

"Just because my past is known, doesn’t give you the right to not trust me. Right? That’s not fair."

The "One Tree Hill" alum has also moved on after calling it quits with Caussin. 

She surprised fans with an engagement to Allan Russell, a former professional soccer player, after six months of dating. The two are also expecting a child together.

