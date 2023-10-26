Jana Kramer reunites with cheating ex-husband: 'I used Jana as my scapegoat’

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are looking back at their tumultuous relationship.

Caussin, 36, reunited with his ex-wife Kramer, 39, to speak their truths about their previous marriage.

"You don't deserve to be defined by your past," Kramer began to explain on her "Whine Down" podcast. "People don't deserve to be defined by the mistakes they've made."

"We were so bad post-divorce for a good year… so we got to a good place… and I’m like, 'I don't want that energy again,'" Kramer added.

Kramer shares two children with Caussin; Jolie and Jace. The country music singer and the former NFL pro were married for six years before splitting in April 2021. The couple finalized their divorce in July 2021.

Kramer publicly claimed that Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women and admitted that she believes if she had stayed with him, he would have "cheated forever."

Meanwhile, her comments come on the heels of her recent book, "The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space for Good Things to Come."

Caussin admitted he was "skeptical" about the release of Kramer’s memoir but said "things have evolved so much" since their split.

"I trust our relationship more now than I ever have. And I believe Jana, what her point and her narrative is," Caussin confessed. "If I read it, are there things that would bother me? Absolutely, sure... But it was a whole different lifetime ago."

"I used Jana as my scapegoat... 'If I can blame it all on her, it's not my fault,'" Caussin said. "And that's bulls---."

"I've never heard you say that, and I do appreciate that," Kramer reacted.

Since their rocky relationship, the former athlete shared that he was dating someone after Kramer.

"Yeah, I am seeing someone right now," Caussin shared.

"Wait a minute, what happened?" Kramer asked.

"Things change, things evolve," Caussin responded.

While the news of Caussin’s infidelity was made public, he said it should not impact who he dates in the future.

"Just because my past is known, doesn’t give you the right to not trust me. Right? That’s not fair."

The "One Tree Hill" alum has also moved on after calling it quits with Caussin.

She surprised fans with an engagement to Allan Russell, a former professional soccer player, after six months of dating. The two are also expecting a child together.