Jana Kramer felt like a 'f-----g idiot' realizing husband was still cheating after writing book on forgiveness

Jana Kramer said this week said she felt she looked like a "f-----g idiot" after finding out her then-husband Mike Caussin was still lying and cheating on her after the then-couple had just become New York Times best-selling authors of the book "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully."

The book was published in 2020, a year before they divorced.

She added that the former NFL player claimed the podcast they hosted together was a "catalyst" to more cheating for him because he thought it put the "spotlight" on him and he felt "pressure to be perfect."

"So then I felt like it was my fault because if only we didn’t have that podcast he wouldn’t have cheated," she said.

The country singer told the co-hosts of the Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk" that Caussin had cheated on her with more than 13 women during their nearly six-year marriage.

The "One Tree Hill" star also revealed that she destroyed Caussin’s Xboxes, a tuxedo and even a pantry door in their house after his indiscretions came to light.

"I shattered so many things in my house," she laughed in the episode that aired Wednesday.

"I destroyed all of his Xboxes and all of those things he said was his only vice," she told the co-hosts. "I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute."

She said she and her "girlfriends just took a bat to" a pantry door in their house that he liked also. "We just shattered it."

The country singer told the co-hosts that Caussin had first cheated on her a month into their relationship but that she kept trying to forgive him because every time he would promise to do better.

"She said she had begged Caussin two weeks before she found out how many women he had slept with, "Just tell me. Please be honest. That’s all I’m asking. I don’t care if it’s five, 10, 15. We can work through it."

The couple married in 2015 and a year later, they separated for a year over his infidelity and the ex-tight end sought treatment for sex addiction.

The couple, who share Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, divorced in 2021.

Since their divorce "as long as we don’t talk about our relationship, we’re great. But how rude is it though that they make divorced people co-parent. It’s, you know what I mean? We got divorced for a reason," she laughed.

The singer said she also constantly felt pressured to forgive her then-husband each time he would be unfaithful.

"He’d be like ‘When are going to stop – when are you going to finally forgive me? When are you going to stop talking about this?’ I’d be like ‘Well, it happened two weeks ago. Give me a minute.’ And then I’m like ‘Well, now, yeah, I have to forgive him now because if not he’s getting angry at me for not forgiving."

She added that she would then blame herself if he cheated again because she hadn’t forgiven him for the last indiscretion.