Tom Sandoval says he's 'sorry for everything' amid rumors of a Raquel Leviss affair

Tom Sandoval has spoken!

The business owner and reality star of "Vanderpump Rules" is addressing the backlash he has received as reports swirl that he cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with co-star Raquel Leviss.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation," Sandoval implored in a message shared to Instagram, acknowledging the hate his co-star and collaborator Tom Schwartz has also been receiving.

"Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing," the restaurateur wrote.

'VANDERPUMP RULES' STAR TOM SANDOVAL SPEAKS OUT ON STASSI SCHROEDER, KRISTEN DOUTE FIRINGS: 'IT CHANGES THINGS'

Earlier this week, multiple outlets reported that Madix and Sandoval split after Madix learned her boyfriend was cheating on her. While watching Sandoval perform with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Madix is said to have discovered inappropriate messages between Sandoval and Leviss on her then-boyfriend's phone, per People.

"This has been going on for upwards of 6 months - all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," a source told the outlet of the scandal.

"She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels," the source added.

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the source added of Madix's feelings.

Additionally, Madix is said to have considered Leviss a friend, supporting the reality star after her own breakup with ex-fiancé James Kennedy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since news broke of the alleged affair, social-media users have flooded the personal accounts of Sandoval's businesses, as well as those of his business partners.

"Schwartz & Sandy's might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families," Sandoval wrote to Instagram of his lounge establishment.

"Just like TomTom, I'm a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong. Im so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions," he wrote candidly, before announcing he will be stepping away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything."