David Beckham's former assistant Rebecca Loos responds to 'nasty comments' amid resurfaced affair claims

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham's former assistant, reacted to a barrage of negative comments on social media after her alleged affair with the former soccer star was highlighted in his recent docuseries.

The four-part Netflix series, aptly titled "Beckham," delved into his rise as one of soccer's most coveted players, in addition to his life off the field with another world-famous celebrity, wife Victoria Beckham.

Affair allegations hit the couple in 2003 after David was traded from Manchester United in England to Real Madrid in Spain. In 2004, Loos came forward about an alleged, four-month relationship with the footballer.

Loos, who is now a yoga and meditation teacher, found strength from supportive comments on her Instagram page after some social media users attacked her character for discussing the alleged affair nearly 20 years ago.

Loos captioned a yoga pose photo, "Letting go and finding strength in the mountains of life."

"Some of the comments on here are disgusting!!! Stay strong," one user wrote. "You have a beautiful life with your gorgeous family which unlike others doesn’t have to fill the gaps by getting Netflix involved!!!"

"Thank you," Loos responded with a praying hands emoji before adding, "am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can."

Fox News Digital contact Loos and the Beckhams for comments.

In the documentary, neither Victoria nor David directly name Loos as the woman responsible for the difficult time in their marriage.

"Did I resent David? If I am being totally honest, yes I did," Victoria said. The former Spice Girl did not immediately move to Spain and chose to stay in England to raise their young sons while David was playing soccer in Madrid, a choice heavily scrutinized by fans and media alike.

"It was probably, if I’m being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my life. It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I chose to internalize a lot of it because I was always mindful of a focus that he needed," she explained.

"It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us," Victoria said. "Here’s the thing — we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other."

She added, "But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me."

"It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it," she said.

David denied all the allegations and released a statement saying he was "very happily married" with two children. "There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts," he said at the time.

"I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty," David said in the documentary. "Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family.

"And what we had was worth fighting for."

Directed by Fisher Stevens, "Beckham" included interviews with David and Victoria, David's parents, and former teammates throughout his decades-long career.

The couple were married in 1999 and have four children: Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.