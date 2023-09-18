Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Divorce

Ariana Grande files for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez after 2 years of marriage

'Wicked' star spotted without her wedding ring at Wimbledon

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 18 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Ariana Grande filed for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez Monday.

Shortly after her petition was filed, Gomez submitted his own paperwork for a dissolution of marriage and legal separation, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Each party requested standard financial information disclosures.

KEVIN COSTNER, ARIANA GRANDE, SOFIA VERGARA FACE DIVORCE: EXPERTS REVEAL WHY CELEB SPLITS DOMINATE SUMMER

Ariana Grande flashes a peace sign while judging The Voice

Ariana Grande filed for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez on Monday. (NBCU Photo Bank)

Grande, 30, has spent months in the United Kingdom filming the movie adaptation of Broadway's "Wicked." 

It is unclear if Gomez, a real estate agent, had been by her side throughout filming. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The pair married during the peak of the pandemic in May 2021 at their home in Montecito, California. They began dating in January 2020 and were engaged by the end of the year.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Their change in relationship status only came to light after she was spotted at Wimbledon without her wedding ring. 

Ariana Grande sits in judges chair on The Voice.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married in May 2021 during the hight of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trae Patton/NBC)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A source told People magazine that the couple separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Gomez and Grande for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending