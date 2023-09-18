Ariana Grande files for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande filed for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez Monday.

Shortly after her petition was filed, Gomez submitted his own paperwork for a dissolution of marriage and legal separation, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Each party requested standard financial information disclosures.

KEVIN COSTNER, ARIANA GRANDE, SOFIA VERGARA FACE DIVORCE: EXPERTS REVEAL WHY CELEB SPLITS DOMINATE SUMMER

Grande, 30, has spent months in the United Kingdom filming the movie adaptation of Broadway's "Wicked."

It is unclear if Gomez, a real estate agent, had been by her side throughout filming.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The pair married during the peak of the pandemic in May 2021 at their home in Montecito, California. They began dating in January 2020 and were engaged by the end of the year.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Their change in relationship status only came to light after she was spotted at Wimbledon without her wedding ring.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A source told People magazine that the couple separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Gomez and Grande for comment.