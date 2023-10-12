David Beckham, wife Victoria among Hollywood couples who survived cheating rumors and sex scandals

David and Victoria Beckham are opening up about their life together, taking viewers behind the scenes as they revisit both the highs and lows of their marriage in the spotlight.

The couple, who seem happier than ever in the new Netflix documentary "BECKHAM," admit they went through tough times when they were rocked by accusations of infidelity.

While many Hollywood couples have not prevailed through similar situations, we are taking a look at the Beckhams and others who survived the scandal.

DAVID BECKHAM'S DOCUMENTARY WITH VICTORIA: TOP BOMBSHELLS FROM AFFAIR ALLEGATIONS TO KIDNAPPING THREATS

David and Victoria Beckham

In 2003, things drastically changed for footballer Beckham and his family when he was sold to Real Madrid by Manchester United.

"When I first moved to Spain, it was difficult because I - I'd been part of a club and a family for my whole career, from the age of 15 'til I was 27 years old. I get sold overnight, the next minute, I am in a city, I don't speak the language. More importantly, I didn't have my family," Beckham explained in his newly released Netflix docuseries, "BECKHAM."

The seemingly picturesque marriage between Beckham and the Spice Girl was thrown into chaos as tabloids blasted out claims he was having an affair.

Beckham's personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, claimed she had a 4-month affair with the athlete in 2003. Model Sarah Marbeck alleged that she and Beckham exchanged explicit text messages and had sex. At the time, Beckham issued a statement refuting the rumors he had cheated on his wife.

"During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life," he wrote in a statement. "The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

In the new documentary, a barrage of printed headlines is shown on screen, including claims of "secret sex," "alleged affair" and "marriage crisis."

"There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with," Beckham reflected in the docuseries.

"It was the first time me and Victoria had been put under…that kind of pressure in our marriage."

When asked by a producer if it was the hardest period of their marriage, Victoria admitted, "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us, and here's the thing we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest. Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together. We were connected. We had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad."

A producer asked David how he survived that period of such intense public scrutiny.

"I don't know how we got through it in all honesty," he admitted. "Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we're fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, and we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it's our private life."

The couple went on to have two more children together. They have been married for 24 years.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

In 2022, model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok claiming she had an affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. At the time, Levine's wife, model Behati Prinsloo, was expecting the couple's third child. The singer quickly issued an apology for his behavior, but denied cheating.

Levine wrote to his Instagram story, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

He went on to say, "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Stroh, who captioned her TikTok, "embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect," said she and Levine were seeing each other for almost a year, but did not specify the time period. She said she "feels exploited" and "manipulated" while showing alleged messages between her and Levine, where he reportedly wrote, "It is truly unreal how f---ing hot you are," and then, "Like it blows my mind."

Soon after, additional women came forward claiming the musician had sent them flirtatious messages. A source close to Levine told Fox News Digital at the time, "He maintains that none of these interactions became physical."

Prinsloo stayed with the singer, and the couple welcomed their third child in January 2023. They have been married for nine years.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z appeared to be the ultimate power couple before an elevator incident in the spring of 2014 threatened it all. Infamous surveillance footage from a MET Gala after-party showed Beyonce's sister, singer Solange Knowles, physically attacking Jay-Z in an elevator. Rumors circulated that Jay-Z had been unfaithful to Beyoncé, prompting the attack by Solange.

After 10 days of silence, the couple issued a statement.

"As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it," it read.

"Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other, and we have moved forward as a united family. The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behavior throughout that evening are simply false. At the end of the day families have problems, and we're no different. We love each other, and above all, we are family. We've put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z would not address speculations of infidelity for the following two years.

However, in 2016, Beyoncé dropped her album "LEMONADE," which featured an angry Beyoncé smashing windows, destroying property and igniting a fire in her music video "Hold Up."

In her song "Sorry," Beyoncé subtly refers to those infidelity rumors, singing "They sneaking out the back door/He only want me when I'm not there/ He better call Becky with the good hair," inspiring the cultural phenomenon that became "Who is Becky with the good hair?"

Fans speculated about who Jay-Z might have cheated with, but no third party has ever been confirmed.

Jay-Z seemingly acknowledged his infidelity in his own music, rapping in his song 4:44, "I apologize, our love was one for the ages and I contained us."

The couple added twins to their brood and have been married for 15 years.

David Letterman and Regina Lasko

In 2009, only six months after marrying Regina Lasko, longtime-love and mother of his son, David Letterman faced a sex scandal. After being extorted for money by an individual claiming to have incriminating information on the TV personality, the former "Late Show" host admitted to his audience that he had sex with women who worked on his show.

Lasko did not leave Letterman.

Years later, while speaking with Oprah Winfrey, Letterman shared, "I have no one to blame but myself. And now…I feel better about myself. My relationship with my wife is never better and it's just because I want to be the person I always thought I was and probably was pretending I was. And so far, it's been great. Things have been great."

Letterman admitted to Winfrey he "wasn't certain" Lasko would stay with him after he came clean about his infidelity, and he continues to try to make things better in their relationship.

"I'm still trying to fix it…it hasn't gone away. It'll never go away. She's been tremendous."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kevin and Eniko Hart

In 2017, when his wife Eniko Hart was in the third trimester of her pregnancy, Kevin Hart admitted to making a mistake. Although he did not disclose what he had done, the actor expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to his family in an emotional video shared to Instagram.

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. And because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't," he began. "I made a bad error in judgment and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. And doing that, I know I'm gonna hurt the people that are closest to me, who I've talked to and apologized to - being my wife and my kids."

Hart revealed he was addressing the situation because someone was trying to financially profit from his mistake.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

Years later, in the 2019 Netflix documentary "Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up," Eniko disclosed how she found out about the situation.

"How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was. They sent me a video - an edited video of Kevin and you know, another woman. I was pregnant at the time. I was about seven or eight months pregnant, and I was having breakfast and I opened my phone. Immediately I just lost it." Eniko remembered calling Hart and confronting him about it. Feeling "publicly humiliated," she says the situation created an "ongoing fight" between the couple.

Despite it all, they remained together. In 2020, Hart appeared on "The School of Greatness" podcast, and credited his wife for staying with him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better. And that’s what you owe me. You owe me, the get-better'. And [she] held me accountable. It wasn’t a walk in the park, but it was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that…tone."

"If a pregnant woman went through what she went through…while taking one of the biggest punches in life…I don't know what's stronger….You're supposed to break. So you really get to see who people are when adversity f---ing puts itself on display," he said of his wife.

The couple welcomed another child together in 2020 and have been married for seven years.