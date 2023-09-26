Expand / Collapse search
Jana Kramer starts over with new fiancé after multiple affairs wrecked prior marriage

Jana Kramer, who's expecting her 3rd child, spoke to Fox News Digital at the iHeartRadio Music Festival

By Caroline Thayer , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Jana Kramer 'could not have written' her story with 'new family' after intense divorce drama Video

Jana Kramer 'could not have written' her story with 'new family' after intense divorce drama

Jana Kramer talks to Fox News Digital at the iHeartRadio Music Festival about her pregnancy, her engagement and how her life has changed since her dramatic divorce.

After a tumultuous few years of scandal and heartbreak, actress and musician Jana Kramer is now in a place where she's "very happy."

The country singer spoke with Fox News Digital at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where she shared how "grateful" she is to be expecting a new baby with her new fiancé.

"I could not have written this story. This was a story that was written long before I could've even ever imagined it," Kramer said.

Jana Kramer in a black long-sleeve dress on the iHeartRadio Music Festival carpet

Jana Kramer says she "could not have written" the story of her life the past several years. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

"I'm still letting it sink in a little bit," she said of changes she's gone through the past several months. "I start to get emotional when I really kind of step back and think about all of it. And I'll have that moment probably when the baby's here and in the new house and with my new family," she explained. 

Kramer split with ex-husband Mike Caussin in 2021 after the former NFL tight end's alleged cheating scandal was revealed. She then shocked fans with an engagement to Allan Russell, a former professional soccer player, after six months of dating. 

The 39-year-old revealed soon after that they were expecting a baby. The couple have since sold Kramer's old home she shared with Caussin and bought a new place in Tennessee. 

Jana Kramer in a yellow two piece bikini poses for a photo with her children Jolie and Jace split Jana Kramer, her kids and fiancé Allan Russell

A pregnant Jana Kramer enjoys time with fiancé Allan Russell and her two children from a previous marriage, Jolie and Jace. (Jana Kramer Instagram)

"The pregnancy has been, you know, up and down," Kramer shared. "There were some scares in the beginning … with the losses I've had in the past. I wasn't sure … if baby was going to be OK. There were things, but again, it's been great. And I'm just kind of staying positive and so grateful," she said. 

Kramer has been transparent about her previous infertility struggles, having had two chemical pregnancies and three miscarriages. 

She shares children Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with Caussin.

Jana Kramer 'could not have written' her story with 'new family' after intense divorce drama Video

Jana Kramer cradles her baby bump at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas

Jana Kramer has eight weeks left in her pregnancy. She and fiancé Allan Russell are expecting a boy. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Although pregnant, Kramer says she's still ready to "let loose" and enjoy the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Vegas.

"I like to gamble too. A little blackjack," she told Fox News Digital.

Sheryl Crow strums the guitar on stage and sings into the microphone split Tim McGraw in a maroon suit and black cowboy hat extends his arms on either side of him on stage split Lenny Kravitz in all leather points one finger in the air while on stage

Performers at the iHeart Radio Music Festival included Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw and Lenny Kravitz. (Jeff Kravitz /Mindy Small/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The festival featured a wide range of genres, from TLC to Lenny Kravitz and Tim McGraw. 

Sheryl Crow shares who she's most excited to see perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Video

Performer Sheryl Crow told Fox News Digital the festival was an opportunity to reconnect with some of her famous friends. 

"I'm really excited to see Lenny, who I've not seen in a very long time. And we kind of came up together. Excited to see Tim, who's practically my neighbor. … It's just gonna be a really fun night."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

