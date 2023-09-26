Jana Kramer starts over with new fiancé after multiple affairs wrecked prior marriage

After a tumultuous few years of scandal and heartbreak, actress and musician Jana Kramer is now in a place where she's "very happy."

The country singer spoke with Fox News Digital at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where she shared how "grateful" she is to be expecting a new baby with her new fiancé.

"I could not have written this story. This was a story that was written long before I could've even ever imagined it," Kramer said.

"I'm still letting it sink in a little bit," she said of changes she's gone through the past several months. "I start to get emotional when I really kind of step back and think about all of it. And I'll have that moment probably when the baby's here and in the new house and with my new family," she explained.

Kramer split with ex-husband Mike Caussin in 2021 after the former NFL tight end's alleged cheating scandal was revealed. She then shocked fans with an engagement to Allan Russell, a former professional soccer player, after six months of dating.

The 39-year-old revealed soon after that they were expecting a baby. The couple have since sold Kramer's old home she shared with Caussin and bought a new place in Tennessee.

"The pregnancy has been, you know, up and down," Kramer shared. "There were some scares in the beginning … with the losses I've had in the past. I wasn't sure … if baby was going to be OK. There were things, but again, it's been great. And I'm just kind of staying positive and so grateful," she said.

Kramer has been transparent about her previous infertility struggles, having had two chemical pregnancies and three miscarriages.

She shares children Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with Caussin.

Although pregnant, Kramer says she's still ready to "let loose" and enjoy the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Vegas.

"I like to gamble too. A little blackjack," she told Fox News Digital.

The festival featured a wide range of genres, from TLC to Lenny Kravitz and Tim McGraw.

Performer Sheryl Crow told Fox News Digital the festival was an opportunity to reconnect with some of her famous friends.

"I'm really excited to see Lenny, who I've not seen in a very long time. And we kind of came up together. Excited to see Tim, who's practically my neighbor. … It's just gonna be a really fun night."