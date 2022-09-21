Adam Levine accused of cheating: 7 more wild celebrity infidelity scandals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adam Levine has found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal, shortly after announcing he's expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo.

Multiple women have come forward since Monday accusing Levine of sending flirtatious text messages. Instagram model Sumner Stroh was the first to speak out, claiming she had a year-long affair with the musician.

Prinsloo has not publicly commented on the allegations made by the women or indicated that she is seeking to divorce Levine. In fact, they were spotted together looking very happy in Montecito, California, Wednesday.

ADAM LEVINE DID NOT HAVE A PHYSICAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SUMNER STROH OR OTHER ACCUSERS: SOURCE

Fox News Digital spoke to legal experts to understand exactly what counts as "cheating" in a court of law. Legal expert Katherine Miller explained that cheating is mostly defined by sexual intercourse in the legal world.

"Adultery generally requires sexual intercourse. And even that is not a game changer in most divorce cases unless money has been spent on the extra-marital relationship, in which case the other spouse may be entitled to compensation," Katherine Miller, founder of New York City-based Miller Law Group, said.

"There may be a separate tort claim for alienation of affections against the third party in some states if the level of flirtation in the communications rises to the level of interference with the marital relationship."

New York divorce attorney Sandra Radna further explained to Fox News Digital that adultery is not grounds for divorce in California, and screenshots of text messages or DMs would not be "useful" if Levine's wife were to decide to file for divorce.

"[Messages] may be considered emotional cheating, which is not grounds for divorce, but may lead to a lack of trust which, in turn, may lead to the breakup of a marriage (through irreconcilable differences,)" Radna said.

The Maroon 5 frontman has maintained that he did not have an affair but did acknowledge that he "crossed the line."

"He maintains that none of these interactions became physical," a source close to Levine confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Whatever your definition, when a spouse cheats, it is heartbreaking and often humiliating, and it may cause the end of the marriage," Miller told Fox News Digital.

There have been many cheating scandals in Hollywood. Here's a look at some of the wildest among them:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver

While married to Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger carried on an affair with the couple's housekeeper, Mildred Baena. The affair didn't come to light until 14 years later when the movie star confessed during a therapy session after leaving his position as the governor of California.

At the time, he revealed that he was the father of Baena's son, Joseph. Schwarzenegger's son with Baena was born days after his youngest son with Shriver, Christopher, in 1997.

Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan

While it's unclear if Tom Brady ever technically cheated on Bridget Moynahan with current wife Gisele Bundchen, he did break up with the actress while she was pregnant with his first child.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Moynahan and Brady broke up in December 2006, and the football star quickly struck up a relationship with supermodel Bundchen that same month. However, the "Sex and the City" star publicly announced that she was pregnant with Brady's first child in February 2007.

Moynahan welcomed a baby boy in August 2007.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson originally made headlines after video surfaced of the basketball star holding hands with another woman just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their first child True in 2018.

Thompson made headlines again after he cheated on Kardashian after the two had rekindled their relationship. The Good American founder did not find out about the cheating until the woman Thompson cheated with filed legal documents claiming he was the father of her unborn child.

Maralee Nichols gave birth to her son with Thompson months after the basketball star and Kardashian had begun the surrogacy process. Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogacy in early August.

The reality TV star is expected to talk about the paternity scandal and her surrogacy process in the upcoming season of "The Kardashians."

"There is something I'm ready to talk about," Khloe said in a preview of the season 2 premiere. "Tristan and I are having another baby."

"And it's supposed to be a really exciting time, it's just a different experience."

Future, Ciara

Future and Ciara had a whirlwind romance before it abruptly ended over cheating allegations. The rapper and musician first announced their relationship in 2013 and shortly after became engaged.

By January 2014, Ciara revealed she was pregnant with the couple's first child.

However, shortly after giving birth, the two called it quits, and rumors surfaced that Future had cheated on her during her pregnancy.

The rapper responded to the allegations at the time by saying, "I don't respond to rumors, I respond to money."

Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson

Years before Kendra Wikinson filed for divorce from Hank Baskett, the former couple endured a dramatic cheating scandal.

While Wilkinson was eight months pregnant, Baskett reportedly had an affair with a transgender model in 2014.

"I messed up," Baskett told People magazine in an interview. "I put myself in a bad situation. And everything through me brought pain upon this family."

Eddie Murphy, Mel B

Eddie Murphy famously left his relationship with Spice Girls star Mel B while she was five months pregnant.

The former couple met in 2006 and began dating before Mel B became pregnant. However, following her split from Murphy, the comedian claimed he wasn't the father. A paternity test later confirmed he was.

Mel B most recently asked Murphy for more in child support in 2020, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly.

François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek

In 2006, François-Henri Pinault got his then-girlfriend Salma Hayek pregnant and also fathered a child with Linda Evangelista. Pinault and Evangelista got pregnant in early 2006, while the French luxury brand owner was briefly split from Hayek.

By late 2006, Hayek was also pregnant and gave birth to the couple's daughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evangelista chose to keep her child's father a secret until she appeared in court in 2011 over the custody agreement.

Pinault and Hayek married on Valentine's Day in 2009.