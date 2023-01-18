Shakira realized ex allegedly cheated due to jam jar, referenced in music video with head in fridge: report

Shakira fans believe the singer realized her ex Gerard Piqué was cheating on her when she returned to their home from touring to find an empty jar of strawberry jam. She eats strawberry jam, but her husband and children reportedly don't like it.

The Colombian singer also seemingly referenced the incriminating spreadable in a music video she released around the time of their split last year that showed the disembodied head of her collaborator on the song "Te Felicito" inside a refrigerator that she opens.

The jam revelation was reported by ShowNews Today, which pointed out the internet frenzy.

"The moment Shakira saw that jam bottle as she opened the fridge, she knew it was over for her," one fan tweeted. Another said, "i found out my ex was cheating from a smoothie receipt in his car. Shakira found out from a jar of jam. I don’t care how crazy we look or sound, when something doesn’t feel right, women will always find out."

A rep for Shakira did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In the video about a lying ex who was not what he seemed to be, Shakira, who sings about how she "can’t stand two-faced people," sings, "Your wound didn’t open my skin, but it did open my eyes." She also opens a refrigerator to find the head of her collaborator on the song, Rauw Alejandro, which some fans believe is a reference to Piqué's jam.

In an interview with the British show "This Morning" last May, Shakira said she opened the fridge in the video "to find out the truth. So I go to the refrigerator, and it is when I find the head of Rauw Alejandro, which is pretty scary," she laughed.

ShowNews Today reported that, in the Spanish TV show "Socialite," it was noted that the clue was the jar of jam. That set the internet ablaze.

The pop star, 45, also renewed her shade against Piqué last week in a new hit song that refers to his new girlfriend as a budget version of Shakira and says she won’t get back with him even if he begs her.

Shakira, 45, and the Spanish soccer player, 35, separated last year after 11 years amid rumors he was cheating on her.

In "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53," a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, Shakira sings in Spanish, "I was out of your league" and "This is for you to be mortified, to chew and swallow, swallow and chew. I won't get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me."

She refers to herself as a "She Wolf," a reference to her 2009 song, adding, "Women no longer cry, women get paid."

She also swipes at Piqué's supposed girlfriend, saying, "You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo, You traded in a Rolex for a Casio."

She adds that he spends "so much time at the gym, but maybe work out your brain a bit too."

Pique reportedly shaded his wife by wearing a Casio and was seen driving a Renault Twingo after the song was released.

Shakira is also reportedly building a wall around her home to keep out Piqué’s mother, who lives near her, according to Marca. She referred to her proximity in "BZRP Music Sessions, singing, "You left me with your mom as a neighbor."

The song has topped Spotify’s global playlist and broke a record for YouTube views of a Spanish language song since being released last week.

The former couple met in 2010 when he was in her music video for "Waka Waka," the official song of that year’s World Cup. They split up last spring.

They also share two sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.