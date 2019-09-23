Meghan Markle says she’s visiting South Africa as ‘a woman of color and as your sister’

Meghan Markle’s visit to South Africa is extra special for the Hollywood actress-turned-royal.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry gave speeches during the first stop of their 10-day royal tour on Monday at Cape Town’s Nyanga township, People magazine reported.

The beaming 38-year-old addressed the crowd of local women and girls supported by community charity Justice Desk on the stump of a tree where she proudly spoke of her racial heritage.

“On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister,” the former “Suits” star told the cheering crowd.

“I am here with you, and I am here for you,” Markle continued.

After watching young girls take a self-defense class, the American star encouraged women to fight for “respect, dignity and equality.”

Harry, 35, also took time to address the violence impacting women in the area, as well as his latest role — that of father to the couple’s 4-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“No man is born to cause harm to women,” said Harry. “This is learned behavior and a cycle that needs to be broken. So now, it’s about redefining masculinity, it’s about creating your own footprints for your children to follow in so that you can make a positive change for the future. To me, the real testament of your strength isn’t physical, it’s what’s up here and what’s in here. Your strength is in your spirit, which for me means honoring and protecting my wife, and being a positive role model for my son.”

“I wanted to ensure that our first visit as a family, with my wife by my side, focused on the significant challenges facing millions of South Africans, while acknowledging the hope we feel so strongly here,” added Harry.

The outlet shared Markle has embraced her biracial heritage throughout her life and Archie is the first biracial grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

After Archie’s birth on May 6, the palace released a photo of the newborn meeting his great-grandmother, 93, in a history-making photo that also featured Markle’s mother Doria Ragland. People shared the occasion marked the first time in royal history that a British monarch was pictured alongside a royal baby’s black grandmother.

“Like Harry and Meghan’s wedding, it changes the landscape in terms of bringing visibility around race and inclusion,” Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, told the outlet.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace released details of the royal trip, which also features Archie.

"The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines," the statement said.

The itinerary has Meghan and Archie staying in South Africa for the entire Sept. 23-Oct. 2 trip. Harry also plans to go to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

Harry's private secretary, Sam Cohen, said that while in Angola the prince will see land mine clearing work that has continued long after Princess Diana brought worldwide attention to the problem. She died in 1997.

Meghan will visit South African organizations promoting women's education, health, entrepreneurship and leadership.

