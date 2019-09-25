Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take Archie to meet Desmond Tutu during royal tour of Africa

Archie stole the limelight as he met Desmond Tutu Wednesday — with the Archbishop's daughter joking the baby boy will "be a ladies man."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beamed as they showed off their adorable four-month-old son, with the duchess saying he was an "old soul."

Duchess Meghan, 38, cuddled her little boy while doting dad Harry, 35, put his arm around his young family as they were greeted by Archbishop Tutu, a hero of the anti-apartheid movement, and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

Archie, wearing sweet blue overalls and white socks, stole the show as he grinned at the camera in his first official outing during the family's Royal Africa tour.

The seventh-in-line to the throne — who appeared to have tell-tale signs of his dad's red hair — posed with the man they call “The Arch” with proud mum and dad.

Duchess Meghan joked with the Archbishop’s daughter Thandeka Tutu Gxashe, that the little royal would have to get used to the cameras in his life.

Thandeka said: “I have cameras in my genes," with Duchess Meghan replying: "He's an old soul."

Dad Harry also then piped up, saying: "I think he is used to it already.”

The Archbishop’s daughter also joked: “You like the ladies. He’s going to be a ladies’ man."

The duchess looked stunning in a $457 Club Monaco dress and with her hair in a bun as she and Harry met the leading South African figure at their foundation at The Old Granary Building in Cape Town.

Despite fears the 87-year-old archbishop might have had to pull out of the event due to ill-health, he appeared delighted with the chance to meet the royal family and even handed over some books, including "The Book of Joy" he authored with the Dalai Lama.

As they arrived for the meeting, the Sussexes also shared a video of their family on Instagram along with the cute caption "Arch meets Archie!"

They later posted a sweet photo of the archbishop giving Archie a sweet kiss on his forehead, writing: "Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!"

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, which was founded in 2013, works to promote social justice and youth leadership.

The veteran Nobel Peace Prize winner anti — who effectively the leader of the liberation struggle during Nelson Mandela’s long imprisonment — said he was ‘thrilled by the "rare privilege and honor” to meet the royals.

The 87-year old - one of the most vocal campaigners for Mr. Mandela’s release from jail - spent half an hour with the couple and Archie at the historic premises of his ‘Legacy Foundation’ in Cape Town, the Old Granary - a restored 200-plus-year-old edifice built by slaves.

The foundation is the global rallying point for the now-retired archbishop’s values in respect of people and the earth.

Established by the Archbishop and his wife Nomalizo Leah, its mission is to distill the timeless wisdom of our founders and to instill their values in new generations of leaders.

“We are enormously grateful to welcome the Duke and Duchess to our magnificent space, and for their love and respect for the Arch,” said foundation chair Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke.

Prince Harry last met Archbishop Tutu in November 2015 when The Queen named him as an honorary member of The Order of the Companions of Honour in recognition of his services to United Kingdom Communities as well as International Peace and Reconciliation.

He was also a recipient of the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in resolving and ending apartheid.

It's a big day for the couple on their whirlwind ten-day tour, with Duchess Meghan expected to head out on two solo engagements.

The former actress will visit the Woodstock Exchange to meet with female entrepreneurs working in technology.

Announcing the visit, the palace said the visit would "highlight the benefits of networking between aspiring female entrepreneurs and successful female role models."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will head to Botswana ready to carry out a number of engagements

It comes after the royal opened up about mental health and his determination to create a better society.

He chatted to Christian student Peter Oki, 18, who said: “Harry said he often woke up and felt overwhelmed by too many problems in the world, that sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed in the mornings.

“But he wanted to use their platform to enable grass-roots change and to try and create a better society.”

And the couple have also given glimpses into their new life as parents to four-month-old Archie.

Harry crowned Duchess Meghan the "best mum" while she called him the "best dad" during a sharing circle at Monwabisi Beach on the outskirts of Cape Town yesterday.

Duchess Meghan reportedly told a guest at last night's reception she had slept with "one eye open" on the long flight over with her baby boy.

And the tour has seen the couple show off their dance moves several times already.

Duchess Meghan burst into fits of laughter as she danced with youth at the Waves for Change charity Tuesday.

They were also convinced to join in a welcome dance as they arrived for the Africa tour yesterday.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.