Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Prince Charles' birthday with new photo of Archie

The birthday wishes are flooding in for Prince Charles.

The heir to the British throne, who turned 71 on Thursday, received special shoutouts from his family members, including new grandson Archie Harrison. To mark the occasion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even shared a never-before-seen photo taken at the baby's christening in July.

"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa," read the caption from @SussexRoyal's Instagram page.

The portrait was taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding photographer, Chris Allerton.

Prince Charles' elder son, Prince William, and wife, Kate Middleton, also wished the future king of England a happy birthday on social media. They shared a photo of Charles playing with grandson Prince Louis.

"Wishing a very happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!" they captioned the image which was taken by Chris Jackson last year, when the immediate family gathered for a portrait for Charles' milestone 70th birthday.

Charles' younger brother, Prince Andrew, also wished him well on this special day. He shared a photo of himself as a baby being held by Charles just days after he was born.

"Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣To mark HRH’s 71st Birthday, here’s photo from 1960 of the then Prince Charles holding a baby Prince Andrew," the caption read.

Meanwhile, Charles is celebrating halfway across the world. He is currently on a royal tour of India.