Anne Heche is visited by her son and best friend: 'We're hopeful she's going to be alright'

Exclusive photos and video of Anne Heche's son and best friend visiting her at the hospital where she remains in a coma

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Anne Heche.

Anne Heche. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

EXCLUSIVE- Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash. Continue reading…

‘MY SWEET FRIEND’- Olivia Newton-John bonded with ex-wife of her boyfriend Patrick McDermott, who mysteriously vanished in 2005. Continue reading…

PRATT TROLLS THE ‘WOKE’- Chris Pratt smashes the 'woke critics' of his new show 'The Terminal List,' takes to Instagram to troll them. Continue reading…

Taylor Swift was accused of stealing lyrics for her hit song, "Shake It Off," and she did just that, firing back at the copyright lawsuit. (Getty)

Taylor Swift was accused of stealing lyrics for her hit song, "Shake It Off," and she did just that, firing back at the copyright lawsuit. (Getty)

SHAKING OFF A LAWSUIT- Taylor Swift punches back in copyright lawsuit, claims she wrote hit 'Shake It Off' herself. Continue reading…

‘HIGH RATE OF SPEED’- Doorbell camera video captures Anne Heche's car speeding moments before crash. Continue reading…

A DAUGHTER'S HONOR- Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi honors late 'Grease' star with emotional tribute. Continue reading…

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi honors late "Grease" star with emotional tribute after it was announced on Monday that Newton-John died. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi honors late "Grease" star with emotional tribute after it was announced on Monday that Newton-John died. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

KIM SLAMS KANYE- Kim Kardashian 'won't stand' for Kanye's insulting meme about her split with Pete Davidson. Continue reading…

HOLLYWOOD'S DYNAMIC DUO- Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese: How Hollywood’s most dynamic duo made box office billions. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- 'Magnum, P.I.' actor Roger E. Mosley dead at 83. Continue reading…

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were not happy with what Kevin Federline had to say about the sons Federline and the pop star share, and why they're avoiding their mother. (AP, File )

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were not happy with what Kevin Federline had to say about the sons Federline and the pop star share, and why they're avoiding their mother. (AP, File )

BRITNEY DEFENDS HERSELF- Britney Spears, Sam Asghari slam ex Kevin Federline over claims that their kids are avoiding her. Continue reading…

A STAR ARRESTED AGAIN- Embattled star of 'The Flash' Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary. Continue reading…

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

