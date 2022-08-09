Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash

Heche's best friend and co-host Heather Duffy was seen hugging Anne's son outside the hospital where Heche remains in a coma.

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Anne Heche's bestfriend clears the air on podcast recording Video

Anne Heche's bestfriend clears the air on podcast recording

Best friend to Anne Heche, Heather Duffy, clarifies when her "Better Together" podcast was taped with Heche. The podcast that aired the same day as the crash was down for "inaccurate reporting."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.

More information is coming out about the day of the crash, according to Duffy, who was not with Heche on Friday.

Homer Laffoon gives Heather Duffy a hug outside the hospital.

Homer Laffoon gives Heather Duffy a hug outside the hospital. (Backgrid)

Both Laffoon and Duffy were spotted outside the hospital on Monday from around 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

They did not arrive or leave in the same car. Duffy spent 30 to 45 minutes outside looking tense on the phone before heading into the hospital. She reemerged outside around 1:00 p.m. to take a 30-minute phone call.

Laffoon was later seen alongside Duffy, as the two walked out together from the hospital, where they spoke for several minutes.

DOORBELL CAMERA VIDEO CAPTURES ANNE HECHE'S CAR SPEEDING MOMENTS BEFORE CRASH

Heather Duffy and Homer Laffoon are seen outside the hospital where Anne Heche is being treated.

Heather Duffy and Homer Laffoon are seen outside the hospital where Anne Heche is being treated. (Backgrid)

Laffoon is Heche's eldest son, who she shares with Coleman Laffoon. The two were married from 2001 to 2009.

She also has a son, Atlas, with actor James Tupper, who she was with from 2007 to 2018.

At one point, Laffoon was spotted with another young woman, who accompanied him to and from the hospital.

  • Homer Laffoon car
    Image 1 of 3

    Homer Laffoon, Anne Heche's 20-year-old son, is seen getting into the passenger seat of a car with an unknown woman. (Backgrid)

  • Homer Laffoon and unknown woman
    Image 2 of 3

    Homer Laffoon is seen walking with an unknown woman. (Backgrid)

  • Hunter Laffoon tree
    Image 3 of 3

    Hunter Laffoon is seen with a phone in his hand, appearing to grasp a tree outside the hospital where his mother is in a coma. (Backgrid)

Duffy says she did not see Heche on the day of the accident.

Duffy is Heche's co-host on their podcast, "Better Together with Anne Heche and Heather Duffy." 

She also clarified that her most recent podcast episode with Heche, where the two women "drank vodka" and "wine chasers," was recorded the Tuesday before the accident.

En route to her car, Duffy was asked about Heche's status. She looked downcast but shared, "We're hoping she's going to be alright."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Anne Heche's best friend clears the air on controversial podcast recording Video

Although Heche was previously described as stable, her representative told Fox News Digital that she "has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Anne Heche and Heather Duffy broadcasting their podcast.

Anne Heche and Heather Duffy broadcasting their podcast. (YouTube)

The rep also stated that Heche is in "extreme critical condition" and has "a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

  • Heather Duffy walking
    Image 1 of 4

    Heather Duffy, Anne Heche's best friend and co-host on their podcast "Better Together" is seen outside the hospital where Heche remains in a coma. (Backgrid)

  • Heather Duffy phone
    Image 2 of 4

    Heather Duffy was on the phone for most of her time outside the hospital. (Backgrid)

  • Heather Duffy staring at phone
    Image 3 of 4

    Heather Duffy is seen looking down at her phone with concentration. (Backgrid)

  • Heather Duffy parking lot
    Image 4 of 4

    Heather Duffy is seen walking back towards the parking lot, with the phone to her ear. (Backgrid)

A public information officer for LAPD told Fox News Digital that authorities did obtain a warrant for a sample of Heche's blood, and if she is found to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, she will be charged with a DUI hit-and-run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending