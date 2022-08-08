Expand / Collapse search
Chris Pratt
Published

Chris Pratt smashes the 'woke critics' of his new show 'The Terminal List,' takes to Instagram to troll them

Chris Pratt took to Instagram to remind his critics that 'The Terminal List' boasted '1.6 billion minutes of streams'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Chris Pratt had the last laugh after "woke critics" on "Rotten Tomatoes" certified his new Amazon Prime show, "The Terminal List," as "rotten."

The show follows Pratt's character, Navy SEAL commander James Reece, who is determined to find out who killed his platoon and get revenge.

While critics were not pleased with the production, many fans immediately came to Pratt's rescue, with the audience score on the review site coming in as 94% "fresh."

In a brazen move, the "Wanted" star took to his Instagram story, sharing a report that suggested the actor defied "woke critics."

Chris Pratt shared to his Instagram story a report that noted he 'defies woke critics' scathing reviews' of his new show, "The Terminal List."

In a follow-up post, Pratt shared a picture of the infamous Dr. Evil from the "Austin Powers" films, referencing the enormous amount of people who had streamed his show on Prime Video that had clearly disregarded any negative commentary. 

According to Nielsen reports, at least 1.6 billion minutes were devoted to streaming Pratt's new show.

Chris Pratt shared to his Instagram story a picture of Dr. Evil from the "Austin Powers" franchise, saying "One point six BILLLLLLLLLION minutes," referencing the amount of time people had viewed his show for on Amazon.

Some members of the cast of "The Terminal List" were seen in June on the red carpet. The show also features Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, and Pratt's brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The official Instagram page for the show reported last month that "The Terminal List" was the number one show on Prime Video.

The reviews left on Amazon are predominately positive.

Pratt is no stranger to criticism, having been ridiculed in the past for his attendance of a church that some critics have labeled as being anti-LGBTQ.

Chris Pratt has been subject to scrutiny in the past.

Pratt was also eviscerated by people who thought he had taken a public jab at ex-wife Anna Faris with a comment to his second wife. 

Fans thought Pratt's compliment to Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" was a slight to the "House Bunny" actress because she had delivered she and Pratt's son, Jack, prematurely. 

Pratt was heartbroken by the assertion and later said in an interview with Men's Health of the backlash, "It really f***ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

