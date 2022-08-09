Doorbell camera video captures Anne Heche's car speeding moments before crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In newly obtained doorbell camera video, Anne Heche can be seen speeding down a residential road in Los Angeles, moments before crashing into a home that would go up in flames.

Just before 11 a.m. PST, Heche is seen zooming by in a blue Mini Cooper, and only seconds later, the sound of the massive crash is heard in the video.

Eyewitnesses told Fox News Digital that Heche was driving at a "high rate of speed."

Another witness told Fox News Digital that when she returned home, she spoke with a firefighter on the scene who said a woman "had driven her car at like 100 mph through the trees."

Before hitting the home, witnesses told TMZ that Heche, 53, had hit a garage door with her car, and that they tried to help her out before she reversed the car and fled the scene.

The actress, who was previously described as stable, is now in a coma.

A representative for Heche told Fox News Digital that she is "extreme critical condition" and has "a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

The rep added that Heche "has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

A public information officer for LAPD told Fox News Digital that authorities did obtain a warrant for a sample of Heche's blood and that the results of the blood test are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

The warrant was obtained on the same day as the crash.

The LAPD told Fox News Digital that if Heche is in fact found to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, she will be charged with a DUI hit-and-run.