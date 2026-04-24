Anne Hathaway stuns in daring sheer gown at London premiere

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Anne Hathaway unveiled one of her most dramatic fashion moments yet.

Hathaway delivered a dramatic, high-fashion moment as she posed on the red carpet for her new film "Mother Mary." The 43-year-old actress wore an intricately designed black gown that blended sheer sensuality with sculptural detail to the London premiere on April 23.

The look featured a striking, web-like bodice crafted from black corded embellishments that formed an ornate, almost gothic pattern across her chest and shoulders. The sheer construction revealed subtle skin beneath, while the neckline plunged into a soft V.

Hathaway's intense look added to the range of fashion she's shown during the press tour for "Mother Mary." At the New York City premiere on April 13, Hathaway embraced a futuristic, sculptural aesthetic on the red carpet, turning heads in a sheer gown that played with light and movement.

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The "Devil Wears Prada" star wore a sleeveless, high-neck design crafted from translucent, silvery fabric that caught the light with a subtle iridescent sheen. The semi-sheer construction offered a glimpse of the underlying structure, adding depth and dimension to her look.

Becoming a Mother Mary was a new endeavor for Hathaway, who considered herself to be a choir singer.

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"It was a completely new way of singing, and it baffled me for the longest time," Hathaway said during a Q&A presented by A24 and Spotify.

"It took about two years before I finally cracked it," she said of the character she built for the film. "So much of it was just studying what other singers did and trying to figure out, frankly, why they sounded so cool."

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Hathaway revealed she studied Beyoncé's "American Requiem," a song off her eighth studio album.

"Her technique in that song is so mesmerizing and astonishing — and real," Hathaway explained. "Just listening to her phraseology, her musicianship, understanding the history of her voice that had led her to be able to make that sound that is so still, that's so present, I studied that, and I appreciated that Beyoncé can do the runs."

The "Princess Diaries" star also said she spoke with Charli XCX, who wrote music for the film, about what the life of a pop star was like.

"The person that I spoke to was Charli ... I wanted to talk to her about the music, she wrote such amazing music that I was going to perform," she told People magazine. "But I also just had a lot of questions for her about what her life was like, what the experience of being a pop star was."