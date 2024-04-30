Anne Hathaway celebrates five years of sobriety: ‘Feels like a milestone’

Anne Hathaway is opening up about her private life.

The actress doesn’t often share personal details, but in a new interview with the New York Times, she revealed that she’s over five years sober, something she identifies as a milestone.

Hathaway, 41, was asked about middle age and "our cultural fixation" on turning 40, and she answered, "I don’t take it that seriously. There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me."

JESSICA SIMPSON CELEBRATES 6 YEARS OF SOBRIETY: 'UNRECOGNIZABLE VERSION OF MYSELF'

She continued, "Forty feels like a gift. The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things ‘middle age’ simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don’t know if this is middle age. We don’t know anything."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Calling herself "a formerly chronically stressed young woman," she recalled having the thought of, "You are taking this for granted. You are taking your life for granted. You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky, and that would be lights out."

"So when I find the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, You are not going to die stressed," she explained.

Hathaway said that she had been so stressed because she "didn’t know how to breathe yet" and was "very in my head about a lot of things." She described feeling alienated from her body.

When asked if drinking was a way to deal with that kind of stress, she answered, "Probably."

In January 2019, Hathaway appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show and discussed her drinking habits, telling the host that her decision to quit drinking had a lot to do with her son Jonathan, now 8, whom she shares with husband Adam Shulman.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I quit drinking back in October" she said. "For 18 years. I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it, and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings."

In an April interview with Tatler that same year, she admitted that if she hadn’t gotten into acting, she likely would have become an alcoholic.

"My issue is I just love it. So. Much. But the way I do it makes me unavailable for my son," she confessed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She later added, "I will never be that person who can nurse a glass of wine throughout an entire evening."