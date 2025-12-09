Expand / Collapse search
Kate Winslet slams Hollywood’s ‘terrifying’ obsession with Botox and weight-loss drugs

'Titanic' star expresses concern over actors using weight-loss drugs and disregarding health for appearance

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Kate Winslet is sounding the alarm over Hollywood's "terrifying" obsession with cosmetic treatments and weight-loss drugs.

Winslet opened up about the intensifying plastic surgery trend and what she perceives as a "disregard" for health while calling out the growing use of Botox, fillers and GLP-1s.

"It is devastating," the "Titanic" star told The Times. "If a person’s self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it’s frightening. And it’s puzzling because I have moments when I think it’s better, when I look at actresses at events dressed how they want, whichever shape – but then so many people are on weight-loss drugs. It’s so varied."

"Some are making choices to be themselves, others do everything they can to not be themselves," Winslet continued. "And do they know what they are putting in? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f---ing chaos out there."

Kate Winslet wears black to a movie premiere

Kate Winslet said Hollywood’s growing obsession with Botox and weight-loss drugs is "terrifying" and shows a disregard for health. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Winslet admitted she's not even that upset with "all the f---ing actresses" participating in the cosmetic treatment craze, but with the rest of the world: "People who save up for Botox or the s--- they put in their lips."

For the actress-turned-director, aging is one of life's joys.

"My favorite thing is when your hands get old," Winslet said. "That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70 and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is."

Kate Winslet with short wavy hair wears a plunging white blazer on the carpet

The "Titanic" star told The Times she’s alarmed by the entertainment industry’s cosmetic craze, calling it "f---ing chaos." (HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

The "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" star recalled seeing a woman who "looked like a cartoon" in a BBC article about a car crash.

"You do not actually know what that person looks like – from the eyebrows to mouth to lashes to hair, that young woman is scared to be herself," Winslet said. "What idea of perfection are people aspiring to? I blame social media and its effect on mental health."

Kate Winslet arrives at Sense and Sensibility premiere in 1996

Kate Winslet at the premiere of film "Sense and Sensibility" in London. (Tom Wargacki/WireImage)

Winslet's role in Peter Jackson’s 1994 film "Heavenly Creatures" landed her on Hollywood's radar. She continued to give stunning performances in films such as "Sense and Sensibility," "Jude" and "Hamlet."

She gained global stardom after starring in James Cameron's "Titanic" in 1997. The success of the film gave Winslet fame she and her family weren't sure how to handle.

Kate Winslet looks back at Leonardo DiCaprio in character as Rose and Jack on the boat during a scene from the "Titanic."

Kate Winslet starred in "Titanic" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. (CBS via Getty Images)

"… They were worried because the media was vile, singling me out for relentless bullying," she told The Times. "I wasn’t ready to be a famous actress. I was so young, but I felt so invaded. Nothing was nice."

"People climbed into my garden," she recalled. "I couldn’t go to a shop. I was followed when I had a baby in the back of the car on my way to the pediatrician. It is abnormal and, to my dad, I was still that little girl he helped clean out the rabbit hutch every Saturday afternoon."

