Kate Winslet slams Hollywood’s ‘terrifying’ obsession with Botox and weight-loss drugs

Kate Winslet is sounding the alarm over Hollywood's "terrifying" obsession with cosmetic treatments and weight-loss drugs.

Winslet opened up about the intensifying plastic surgery trend and what she perceives as a "disregard" for health while calling out the growing use of Botox, fillers and GLP-1s.

"It is devastating," the "Titanic" star told The Times. "If a person’s self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it’s frightening. And it’s puzzling because I have moments when I think it’s better, when I look at actresses at events dressed how they want, whichever shape – but then so many people are on weight-loss drugs. It’s so varied."

"Some are making choices to be themselves, others do everything they can to not be themselves," Winslet continued. "And do they know what they are putting in? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f---ing chaos out there."

Winslet admitted she's not even that upset with "all the f---ing actresses" participating in the cosmetic treatment craze, but with the rest of the world: "People who save up for Botox or the s--- they put in their lips."

For the actress-turned-director, aging is one of life's joys.

"My favorite thing is when your hands get old," Winslet said. "That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70 and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is."

The "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" star recalled seeing a woman who "looked like a cartoon" in a BBC article about a car crash.

"You do not actually know what that person looks like – from the eyebrows to mouth to lashes to hair, that young woman is scared to be herself," Winslet said. "What idea of perfection are people aspiring to? I blame social media and its effect on mental health."

Winslet's role in Peter Jackson’s 1994 film "Heavenly Creatures" landed her on Hollywood's radar. She continued to give stunning performances in films such as "Sense and Sensibility," "Jude" and "Hamlet."

She gained global stardom after starring in James Cameron's "Titanic" in 1997. The success of the film gave Winslet fame she and her family weren't sure how to handle.

"… They were worried because the media was vile, singling me out for relentless bullying," she told The Times. "I wasn’t ready to be a famous actress. I was so young, but I felt so invaded. Nothing was nice."

"People climbed into my garden," she recalled. "I couldn’t go to a shop. I was followed when I had a baby in the back of the car on my way to the pediatrician. It is abnormal and, to my dad, I was still that little girl he helped clean out the rabbit hutch every Saturday afternoon."

