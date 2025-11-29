Ariana Grande fights back against body-shamers as critics comment on her weight during 'Wicked' press tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ariana Grande is speaking up for herself.

The singer and actress, whose appearance has been a big topic of conversation as she promotes "Wicked: For Good," took to Instagram to share a message to anyone who feels the need to comment on her appearance.

"Resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all," she wrote in a post to her Instagram story on Saturday, along with a lengthy video clip of an interview she did with Cynthia Erivo in December.

The clip shows Grande speaking about the beauty standards that women face, saying, "I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me, and then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons.

"But that's everything, from even just the simplest thing, like your appearance. You’re young, and you’re hearing all kinds of things.

"It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise," Grande added, clarifying that one doesn't have to be a global superstar to experience that kind of critique and to struggle with it.

"It’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone's granny says, 'Oh my god you look skinnier, what happened?' or 'You look heavier, what happened?'" she said. "That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible, no matter where it's happening, no matter the scale it's happening on."

Grande has been doing press for the highly anticipated continuation of last year's "Wicked," and with her red carpet appearances have come countless bits of commentary about her weight.

One person on X wrote that parts of "Wicked: For Good" were "hard to watch" because Grande "looked so unhealthily thin and it concerns me for her."

Another believed that she looked "too thin" before the first film, "but she's gotten so much thinner."

Many fans have argued that she's just naturally petite, with one person writing, "Ariana has ALWAYS been this skinny when at her normal weight, stop falling for the propaganda you see online."

A representative for Grande did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.