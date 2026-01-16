Expand / Collapse search
Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher pushes back on claims Hollywood forces unrealistic beauty standards

FX’s thriller 'The Beauty' premieres on Jan 21

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Ashton Kutcher defends Hollywood on beauty expectations Video

Ashton Kutcher defends Hollywood on beauty expectations

"The Beauty" star Ashton Kutcher tells Fox News Digital that Hollywood mirrors real people on screen, not unrealistic expectations.

NEW YORK, NY – As debates over beauty standards continue to swirl, Ashton Kutcher says Hollywood isn’t the villain many critics make it out to be.

Speaking ahead of his new FX thriller "The Beauty," Kutcher said the narrative of Hollywood-imposed perfection is overstated. 

"What's interesting is everybody… targets at Hollywood," the actor told Fox News Digital at the New York premiere. 

Ashton Kutcher poses at the UK premiere of The Beauty at Odeon Luxe West End in London on January 16, 2026.

Ashton Kutcher attends "The Beauty" UK premiere on Jan. 16, 2026, in London. (Kate Green/Getty Images)

He pushed back on claims that Hollywood forces actors and audiences to chase unrealistic beauty standards.

"If you go look on TV today, or you look in films, there are all different types of humans, all different kinds of looks, and there are older folks … younger folks and somebody who is larger… somebody who’s smaller… the myriad," he said.

Ashton Kutcher defends Hollywood on beauty expectations Video

Pointing to what he described as a growing range of ages, body types and appearances on screen, Kutcher argued that Hollywood is no longer imposing a single ideal but instead reflecting how people actually live and work.

"Hollywood is constantly trying to reflect back at humanity what humanity is reflecting at it."

— Ashton Kutcher

"Hollywood is constantly trying to reflect back at humanity what humanity is reflecting at it," he said, adding that the era of the chiseled, one-look leading man has given way to "all types of people that are the leads" on projects. 

Ashton Kutcher in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Ashton Kutcher plays "The Corporation," a secretive tech billionaire, in FX's "The Beauty." (Eric Liebowitz/FX)

According to Kutcher, beauty expectations are driven by real-world norms, not studio mandates.

"And so I don’t think it’s a Hollywood-imposed thing. I think that it’s a world-imposed thing," he told Fox News Digital. 

Those themes take a darker turn in FX’s new thriller "The Beauty," which directly confronts society’s fixation on physical perfection. 

Bella Hadid in a cropped red leather jacket and matching high-waisted pants for FX's "The Beauty."

Bella Hadid plays the character Ruby in FX's "The Beauty." (Philippe Antonello/FX)

The series imagines a world where a sexually transmitted virus turns ordinary people into flawless specimens, with gruesome and deadly consequences.

Kutcher plays "The Corporation," a secretive tech billionaire who creates the miracle drug at the center of the global crisis. 

'The Beauty' star Evan Peters says what 'makes you unique is the thing that makes you beautiful' Video

Evan Peters, who stars as FBI Agent Cooper Madsen, told Fox News Digital on the red carpet that creator Ryan Murphy’s message is clear.

Bella Hadid turns heads in daring red sheer gown at FX’s ‘The Beauty’ New York premiere Video

"I know that Ryan has a through line for a lot of his projects, which is that the thing that makes you beautiful, or the thing that makes you unique is the thing that makes you beautiful, so I hope people take that message away," Peters said. 

Ashton Kutcher, Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, Bella Hadid, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters, and Isabella Rossellini pose together on the red carpet at the FX The Beauty premiere in New York City.

Ashton Kutcher, Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, Bella Hadid, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters and Isabella Rossellini attend the red carpet premiere for FX’s "The Beauty" at The Museum of Modern Art on Jan. 14, 2026, in New York City. (Frank Micelotta/FX via Getty Images)

Other cast members include Rebecca Hall, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and guest stars Bella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Ben Platt, Jessica Alexander and Vincent D’Onofrio.

FX’s "The Beauty" premieres Jan. 21, 2026, on Hulu and Disney+.

