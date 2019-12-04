Anna Faris feels 'very fortunate' after carbon monoxide emergency scare

Anna Faris is counting her blessings after enduring a carbon monoxide scare at her home last week.

The "Mom" actress, 34, took to Twitter to thank the Lake Tahoe Fire Department for responding to a property she rented for Thanksgiving after an emergency situation took place.

"I'm not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it's a stupidly dramatic story but I'm feeling very fortunate," she wrote.

It appears Faris, who lives in Los Angeles and now co-parents her son, Jack, with ex Chris Pratt, opted for a winter getaway for the Thanksgiving holiday. A photo the actress posted with the tweet shows snow outside of the rented northern California home.

Adding to the spirit of the holiday season, the first responders replied to Faris' tweet.

"So #thankful for a happy ending to this #carbonmonoxide #co incident. Never assume you are safe, check your alarms when you #Travel!" the department wrote.

Faris is now dating cinematographer Michael Barrett. The actress sparked engagement rumors after she stepped out earlier this month with a large diamond ring on her left hand.

But according to her "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast, it sounds like the actress still has past heartbreaks on her mind.

Speaking to Kat Von D, Faris explained that she once confronted an unnamed ex who had cheated on her.

"I woke them up in the middle of the night and was like, 'Are you f--king so and so?' He was like, 'You're crazy,'" she explained, according to Us Weekly. "I'm pretty oblivious sometimes. Especially in relationships. Of course, I don't want to believe that anything [is wrong], but there was the gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more."

Meanwhile, Pratt has since moved on and remarried Katherine Schwarzenegger.