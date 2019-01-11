Anna Faris gets candid about co-parenting with ex Chris Pratt, her sex life since the split

Actress Anna Faris opened up about her recent divorce and new co-parenting situation with actor Chris Pratt as well as her sex life during an episode of her podcast, giving fans an extreme peak behind the curtain of her personal life and new relationship.

The 42-year-old star shares a son with her ex of eight years, Pratt. However, they divorced in 2017 and have been amicably splitting custody of their son ever since.

ANNA FARIS ON WHY SHE GOT BREAST IMPLANTS: 'I WANTED TO FILL A BIKINI'

“Chris and I work really hard ‘cause we have Jack, that is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy,” Faris says on her “Unqualified” podcast (via Us Weekly). ““We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships. … But It’s like, how do you not in general sink into a place of bitterness?”

Faris has since moved on from the divorce with cinematographer Michael Barrett. Pratt, meanwhile, recently made a relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger public on Instagram. While Faris has had nothing bad to say about her ex nor his new relationship, she acknowledged the pain left behind by a divorce.

ANNA FARRIS' EX CHRIS PRATT SAYS 'DIVORCE SUCKS'

“I do want to reiterate though that I f—king acknowledge — we all do, everyone acknowledges — that there is bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us human,” she said. ““But the long game is just the worst, being the bigger person. It just is. It f---ing s---s until, then when it happens though, is that everyone’s happy.”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, the “House Bunny” star got surprisingly candid about her sex life while answering a fan’s call-in question. It turns out, the star enjoys incorporating wigs and characters into the bedroom.

“Sometimes I’ll put on, like, my short black bob wig that I have and I play a different character, because I’m actress,” she revealed. “I like to play different characters sometimes in a romantic situation. I like that it sort of satisfies my sensibilities of getting to be someone else and it is also, like, a turn on for a partner.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued: “I also like to play really trashy girls because I am not a great lover. I’m very lazy. Usually, I like to call myself a stripper named Tragedy. It turns me on.”