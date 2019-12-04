Anna Faris says an ex cheated on her: 'There was that gut feeling'

Anna Faris opened up about her past experience with an unnamed significant other cheating on her during their relationship.

Faris sat down for an interview on her “Anna Faris is Unqualified” podcast with Kat Von D, where the two women discussed how they coped in the past when they learned that their significant other had stepped outside the relationship with another woman.

Speaking on the Dec. 2 episode, Faris explained that she confronted the unnamed man in her life at the time, but was so bowled over by his denial that she began to question her own intuition.

ANNA FARIS RESPONDS TO CHRIS PRATT AND KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER ENGAGEMENT NEWS

“I woke them up in the middle of the night and was like, ‘Are you f–king so and so?’ He was like, ‘You’re crazy,’” she recalled, according to Us Weekly. “I’m pretty oblivious sometimes. Especially in relationships. Of course, I don’t want to believe that anything [is wrong], but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more.”

She continued, “Not to be too gender-specific, I do think as women we’re sort of taught to suppress fear or suspicion because we might be deemed as suspicious or neurotic or crazy.”

Faris explained that years later she learned that her intuition was correct and that the man had been cheating on her.

ANNA FARIS SAYS EX CHRIS PRATT TEXTED HER AFTER PROPOSING TO KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER: 'I'M SO HAPPY FOR THEM'

The actress divorced her husband of nearly nine years, “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt, in 2018. Together they share 7-year-old son Jack. She was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. Unfortunately, she didn’t spill any details as to which, if either, of the two she was referring to.

Pratt quickly moved on, getting into a relationship with his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Meanwhile, Faris sparked engagement rumors earlier this year with her new boyfriend Michael Barrett. Although the timing may hint at Pratt being the subject of Faris’ story, the duo has been nothing but respectful to each another since the split, with her noting that he gave her a “heads up” before proposing to Schwarzenegger.

However, the “House Bunny” star did previously speak about “bitterness” in the wake of the divorce when it came to building their co-parenting relationship.

“Chris and I work really hard ‘cause we have Jack, that is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy,” Faris explained on a past episode of her podcast. “We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships … But It’s like, how do you not in general sink into a place of bitterness?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued: “I do want to reiterate though that I f—king acknowledge — we all do, everyone acknowledges — that there is bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us human. But the long game is just the worst, being the bigger person. It just is. It f---ing s---s until, then when it happens though, is that everyone’s happy.”