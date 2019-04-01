Anna Faris reluctant to ever get married again after Chris Pratt divorce

Anna Faris isn't too eager to tie the knot after her second divorce.

The "Scary Movie" star was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2007, then to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2017. She's currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, who she says she first linked up with about 18 months ago.

"I will say, I believe in love and monogamy, and I believe in the commitment ... with a relationship," Faris, 42, told famed celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser in an outtake from her "Divorce Sucks!" podcast (via TMZ). "But I do struggle — having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura — with the idea of our legal system."

"I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level," Faris went on. "There's a lot there, you can't just..."

"Throw it out there?" Wasser said, to which Faris nodded.

Faris added that she's not big on weddings in general, so she's not too eager to have another of her own any time soon.

"I'm not crazy about weddings unless I get to be, like, the super obnoxious person who doesn't have to be a bridesmaid," she said. "I can just be, like, the date who's like: 'Oh, we regret that $75.'"

Pratt, 39, is currently engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger. He popped the question after giving Faris, with whom he shares son Jack, a heads up.

She previously expressed ambivalence about marriage after her divorce from Pratt.

“I need to figure out what the purpose is,” Faris said on Dax Shepard’s“Armchair Expert” podcast in March 2018. “Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more? For me, I’m just not quite sure where it fits, especially when it feels so easy to get married, and then the untangling — when the state gets involved.”

“There is the importance of how other people then treat you as a married man than as a man with a girlfriend,” she added. “I do think it is important how other people respect a relationship … I’m not saying it’s a good reason, but it is a small benefit of having that label of being married.”