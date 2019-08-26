Chris Pratt gushes over married life with Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'God is good'

When it comes to life as newlyweds, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are seemingly loving every moment.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star, 40, gushed over his wife and said married life with Schwarzenegger is “great.”

“I’m lucky,” he said. “God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great.”

His comments echoed those he made in July.

"It feels really nice. We just feel very blessed and very, very happy," he said at the time, adding, "I think having the stress of the [wedding] ceremony behind you is kinda nice, you know? But, yeah, we're in the honeymoon phase. It feels really good and we just feel really happy."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in the summer of 2018 and married just a year later on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The two celebrated their honeymoon and Pratt's 40th birthday in Lanai, Hawaii.

Ahead of their nuptials, Schwarzenegger told Fox News that her relationship with the "Avengers" star is “amazing."

“I think anyone who finds the person that they get to spend the rest of their life with… it’s a huge gift and a huge blessing, so I feel really lucky," she said at the time.