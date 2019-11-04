Anna Faris sparks engagement rumors after being spotted with diamond ring

Is Anna Faris preparing to get married?

The "Mom" star -- who is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett -- was seen on Sunday with a large diamond ring on her left hand, in photos obtained by TMZ.

A representative for Faris did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to People magazine, the couple met while filming "Overboard," and are currently preparing to film "Summer Madness," in which the 42-year-old actress will play twins. They began dating in 2017.

Faris was previously married to actor Chris Pratt -- with whom she has a 7-year-old son -- from 2009 to 2017. The pair's divorce was finalized in October 2018. Before that, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004-2008.

Back in April, Faris spoke on the "Divorce Sucks!" podcast, explaining that she struggled with the idea of marriage, having gone through two divorces.

“I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship," Faris said at the time. "But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system. I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level.”