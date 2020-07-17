Amanda Kloots reveals the ‘sign’ she got from her late husband Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots revealed on Thursday that she asked her late husband to give her a “sign that you’re here” and she claimed he delivered.

The Broadway star died on July 5 at age 41 due to coronavirus complications over three months after he was hospitalized. The couple share 13-month-old son Elvis.

Kloots, 38, posted a photo of the Geico insurance mascot on Instagram before going into detail how it was a “sign” from the late Broadway star.

“Yesterday I went on a walk with Elvis,” she began. “I’m not kidding you I said, ‘Babe, will you show me a sign that you’re here with me and Elvis. I don’t know what it would be, but please show me a sign.’”

Cordero was featured in the latest cover of People magazine, which Kloots revealed she planned to read that night.

“It fell off the bed and landed face down and on the back cover was the Geico gecko. Nick put two things on his vision board this year, two things. One of them was the Geico gecko,” the mom-of-one said. “Out of all the ads that could have been on the back of Nick's issue, THIS WAS THE AD!”

Kloots then explained the significance. “The spiritual meaning of a gecko, in case you are wondering, it represents incredible healing and cleansing due to its regenerative powers. The appearance of a gecko in your life means you are strong, fearless and can overcome anything!” she said.

“I believe this was a sign from Nick!” the lifestyle blogger concluded. “It was his cheeky way of saying, ‘Hi honey. I’m here still! I’m with you’”

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days due to complications related to the novel COVID-19 virus.