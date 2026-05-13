Bella Thorne stuns in sheer lace bra as she debuts dramatic return to her signature red hair

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Former Disney star Bella Thorne left little to the imagination as she unveiled a revealing lingerie look over the weekend.

The 28-year-old actress slipped into a sheer black lace bra for a series of sizzling snaps that she shared to Instagramon Sunday.

Thorne's bra featured delicate straps and an intricate floral design layered over sheer mesh with a slight cinch at the center.

The "Shake It Up" alum also showed off a dramatic hair transformation as she revealed she had ditched her dark brunette hair and returned to her iconic red locks.

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In the caption of her post, Thorne called out her hair makeover, referencing Merida, the redheaded Scottish princess from the hit Disney animated movie "Brave."

"Merida down in this b--------h," Thorne wrote.

In her carousel of photos, Thorne posed for several sultry shots that appeared to be taken in her bedroom.

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The "Midnight Sun" actress wore her hair down in loose curls and sported a natural makeup palette that included a rosy blush and a soft pink lipstick.

Thorne's fans quickly flocked to the comments section of her post to rave over her eye-catching look and return to red hair.

"OMG Bella," one fan wrote as another chimed in, "Hello gorgeous."

"you look like a mermaid," one follower commented.

"Red is soo back," another wrote, adding smiley face with heart eyes emojis.

"God, I always wanted you to return to that color, my life, I love you, you are the most perfect," gushed one fan.

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"She is baaccck the most beautiful ginger giirrll," added another.

In one of her photos, Thorne flashed the diamond engagement ring that her fiance Mark Emms gave her when he proposed in May 2023 after nine months of dating.

Thorne made headlines last August when she proposed to Emms a year after the British producer first popped the question. The actress shared a video of the intimate moment, which took place in their living room as the two were surrounded by candles, flowers and heart-shaped balloons.

Fans were divided over Thorne's proposal to Emms, with some praising the move as "cute" and an example of "girl power," while others questioned the gesture, asking, "Why propose again?" and urging, "Let’s not normalize this."

Thorne later acknowledged the mixed reaction, saying the response was "totally split down the middle," with supporters cheering her on and critics pushing back on the unconventional moment.

In December 2025, Thorne revealed that she and Emms were postponing their wedding planning until after they wrapped up their current work commitments.

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Emms served as a producer for Thorne's upcoming directorial debut "Color Your Hurt." Thorne also produced and wrote the screenplay for the movie in which she stars alongside Jason Parks, Christopher Eccleston, Tammy Blanchard, Gideon Glick and Jordan Alexander.

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In addition, Emms is also a producer for Matthew Bright's upcoming "Spring Breakers" sequel "Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain" starring Thorne, Grace Van Dien, Ariel Martin, and True Whitaker.

"We're making our love child, which is this movie we just made together that I wrote and directed," she told E! News. "I think once we're done with this movie — completion and editing, and everything and press — and then we do 'Spring Breakers.'"

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"Once we're done with those two, then we will have the brain capacity to think and really do it right," she said of planning their wedding.

During her interview with E! News, Thorne also reflected on her decision to propose to Emms.

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"We had gone through so much in a really beautiful way and a lot of dark times as well," she said. "Creating art is really hard. It is so difficult. At some point, right before filming, I wanted to return the love that he had given me when he proposed and make it equal. He was crying. It was so sweet and endearing and authentic."

"It's so shocking and it's so not done that when it does happen, they feel so honored, like 'You chose me?' and you're like, 'Yeah. You chose me and I choose you. This is a two-way street.'"