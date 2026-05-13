Chelsea Handler says ‘something’s wrong’ with men as she rips modern dating culture

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Chelsea Handler is sounding off on modern dating — and according to the comedian, the problem is men.

During a fiery appearance on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, Handler ripped today’s dating culture, arguing that dating apps and endless options have created a generation unwilling to commit.

"It’s very hard in today’s world to meet straight guys that have their s--t together… something’s wrong. I don’t know what’s wrong," Handler said.

The 51-year-old comedian said she originally wanted to help women connect with quality men, but quickly realized many successful women are facing the same frustration.

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"So, I was initially trying to help straight women meet straight men…" she explained. "But I think with dating apps and social media, there’s just so much abundance and so much choice that nobody really feels like they have to… lock it in."

According to Handler, swipe culture has destroyed effort in modern romance.

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"They can swipe through 50 women a day," she said. "So they’re not making the effort that people used to make to date."

Handler then praised the women she knows as ambitious and accomplished — while claiming many of them are all running into the same dead end.

"I meet all these amazing, incredible women that are like bada---s," she said. "They have their own lives, they have their big jobs, and they’re all just like, ‘There’s no men out there.’"

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Meanwhile, Handler said she’s embracing casual dating on her own terms.

"I wouldn’t say I’m in a relationship," she admitted. "I would say I’m dabbling in different areas of my life. I don’t like to be tethered to one person."

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Handler’s latest comments come years after her split from fellow comedian Jo Koy, whom she dated for less than a year before their 2022 breakup.

At the time, Handler said Koy restored her "faith in men, in love, [and] in being 100% who I am."

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During an appearance on the "Now What?" podcast, Handler admitted she eventually realized the relationship wasn’t built to last.

"Towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person," she said.