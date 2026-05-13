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Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler says ‘something’s wrong’ with men as she rips modern dating culture

Handler, 51, says she's now 'dabbling in different areas' and doesn't like to be 'tethered to one person'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Chelsea Handler is sounding off on modern dating — and according to the comedian, the problem is men.

During a fiery appearance on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, Handler ripped today’s dating culture, arguing that dating apps and endless options have created a generation unwilling to commit.

"It’s very hard in today’s world to meet straight guys that have their s--t together… something’s wrong. I don’t know what’s wrong," Handler said.

The 51-year-old comedian said she originally wanted to help women connect with quality men, but quickly realized many successful women are facing the same frustration.

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"So, I was initially trying to help straight women meet straight men…" she explained. "But I think with dating apps and social media, there’s just so much abundance and so much choice that nobody really feels like they have to… lock it in."

According to Handler, swipe culture has destroyed effort in modern romance.

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"They can swipe through 50 women a day," she said. "So they’re not making the effort that people used to make to date."

Handler then praised the women she knows as ambitious and accomplished — while claiming many of them are all running into the same dead end.

Chelsea Handler standing backstage at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica

Chelsea Handler claims straight men lack commitment due to dating app abundance, while she embraces casual dating on her own terms after Jo Koy split. (Christopher Polk/Variety)

"I meet all these amazing, incredible women that are like bada---s," she said. "They have their own lives, they have their big jobs, and they’re all just like, ‘There’s no men out there.’"

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Meanwhile, Handler said she’s embracing casual dating on her own terms.

"I wouldn’t say I’m in a relationship," she admitted. "I would say I’m dabbling in different areas of my life. I don’t like to be tethered to one person."

Chelsea Handler speaking onstage at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica

Chelsea Handler says dating apps and swipe culture have destroyed men's efforts in modern romance, leaving successful women frustrated and single. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

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Handler’s latest comments come years after her split from fellow comedian Jo Koy, whom she dated for less than a year before their 2022 breakup.

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy standing together at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Handler said she considered marrying comedian Jo Koy before realizing they weren't meant for one another. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

At the time, Handler said Koy restored her "faith in men, in love, [and] in being 100% who I am."

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During an appearance on the "Now What?" podcast, Handler admitted she eventually realized the relationship wasn’t built to last.

"Towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person," she said.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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