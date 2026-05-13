Spencer Pratt fires back at critics over luxe Hotel Bel-Air stay as LA mayoral run heats up

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Spencer Pratt escalated his war of words with critics this week, alleging safety threats forced him into a high-end hotel stay.

Pratt fired back Wednesday as scrutiny over his living situation intensified following reports he was not living in an Airstream trailer parked on the lot of his former California home. The former "Hills" star acknowledged he is not actively staying in the trailer, despite suggesting he was in a recent mayoral campaign ad.

"Hey guys, why don’t they wanna talk about why I need a hotel in the first place?" Pratt wrote on X. "Karen Bass let my home burn down. Also 6,000 of my neighbors. NBD."

"Funny how they never attack my policy ideas," the reality TV star added in a separate post. "They can only try to assassinate your character. They don’t wanna talk about my debate masterclass a week ago, they wanna talk about a reality show from a lifetime ago."

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"That’s because they want the continued decline of the city," Pratt continued. "They are locked in an ideological death spiral and can’t shake it. Come at my policies or go sit back down on the back bench. I’m in the arena, son."

Pratt has been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air for the past month while his wife and kids have been staying in Carpinteria, Calif., sources told TMZ.

The 42-year-old told the outlet the Airstream had become unsafe as he campaigns to be Los Angeles’ next mayor, claiming the hotel’s "armed security" made it "the only option."

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"The reality is the Ba--holes and Ramaniacs are a little bit whacko, and since I destroyed them in the debate, and am surging in the polls, they are getting increasingly desperate and hostile," he explained.

"I can't talk about specific threats, but that lot is ... unsafe now," Pratt added.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Pratt.

Pratt took aim at the media back in April as he accused the Los Angeles Times of harassing his family and trying to expose where his children live as his campaign gains traction in the polls. According to Pratt, a journalist had reached out to his wife, sister, mother and even a restaurant he frequents to track down details about his family.

"Creepy LA Times 'journalist' has been phone-stalking & harassing my sister, my wife, my MOM, and even my favorite burrito restaurant trying to dox where my kids sleep and go to school, all because I pulled ahead of Nithya Raman in the polls, and she sent her lapdog to do her dirty work," Pratt wrote on X.

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"That’s what they call 'journalism' at the LA Times, folks!" he added. "They’re scared of our campaign. We’re gonna take back our city, and they know they can’t stop us."

A Los Angeles Times spokesperson told Fox News Digital: "The Times learned that Mr. Pratt was living in Carpinteria, and contacted him and those around him for comment. We stand by our story and the reporting of our journalists."

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Pratt, who lost his home in the deadly 2025 Palisades wildfire , announced he was running for mayor on Jan. 7.

Pratt told the crowd at a fire anniversary event that "this just isn’t a campaign, this is a mission. And we are going to expose the system." The event, called "They Let Us Burn!," was a rally critical of state and local government’s handling of the Jan. 7 wildfire that killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

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In the aftermath of the fire, Pratt emerged as an outspoken critic of Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, both Democrats, and said they failed to prevent the blaze. He has since sued the city of Los Angeles. The complaint blames Los Angeles and its municipal water department for the water issues that hampered firefighting efforts and says it ultimately led to the damage to their properties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.