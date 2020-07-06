Nick Cordero: Celebrities, Broadway stars react to actor death

Celebrities and Broadway stars came together on social media to mourn the death of Tony-nominated actor, Nick Cordero, who died Sunday morning from coronavirus complications at 41.

His wife, Amanda Kloots -- who had posted regular updates on his condition -- shared news of his passing to the world on Instagram.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing, and praying as he gently left this earth," she wrote on Sunday. “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light."

NICK CORDERO DEAD AT 41 AFTER CORONAVIRUS BATTLE, WIFE AMANDA KLOOTS ANNOUNCES

Cordero had entered the intensive care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 after contracting COVID-19. The star had endured several difficulties during his over 90-day hospitalization, including a leg amputation and multiple mini-strokes while battling several other ailments. His battle with the virus had attracted nationwide attention from inside and outside the theatre world, with many lending support and hoping that he would eventually pull through.

Fellow Broadway stars, including "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, paid tribute to the actor following his death.

"Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight," Miranda wrote.

Phillipa Soo, who starred as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in the Broadway Musical, shared a GoFundMe page for the Cordero family which has already raised more than $730,000 as of early Monday.

"My heart breaks. Rest In Peace Nick. Please everyone, be safe, take care of each other. What a loss...so devastating...," she wrote.

Tony Award-winning actress, Bernadette Peters wrote: "RIP Nick Cordero Sending love to Amanda and [his son] Elvis."

Josh Gad, who starred in "The Book of Mormon" and voiced Olaf in the "Frozen" franchise wrote: "My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to ⁦@amandakloots, Elvis & and [the] entire family. RIP Nick."

Celebrities also took to social media to mourn his death.

Ben Stiller, who lost his father, Jerry Stiller in May, wrote: "Sending love and deep condolences to the family of Nick Cordero."

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS

"Rest easy to an amazing person, family man & talent. So so sad," said actor Michael Rapaport.

"Nick Cordero passed at 11:40 am today with his mother and wife by his side," wrote "Scrubs" actor Zach Braff. "I can honestly tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don’t believe that COVID only claims the elderly and infirm. I am so grateful for the time we had. “We’ll catch up some other time.”

Priscilla Ann Presley, former wife to Elvis Presley, who starred in the "Naked Gun" comedy films wrote: "I’m so shocked to see the news today that Nick has passed. My heart and soul goes out to Nick Cordero’s beautiful wife and family. Rest In Peace, Nick."

"RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.....," said Acadamy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress Viola Davis.

"Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who also starred in Broadway's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," talked about the "incredibly sad news" while also discussing the severity of the coronavirus.

"Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn’t care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In," he wrote.