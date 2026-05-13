Michael Rapaport doubles down on 2029 NYC mayoral run, vows 'street fight' against Zohran Mamdani

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Michael Rapaport is doubling down on his plans to run for mayor of New York City.

On Tuesday, the 60-year-old actor and comedian said he plans on running against Mayor Zohran Mamdani , who is known for his democratic socialist policies, with a "New York City street fight mentality" come 2029.

"I never thought that I would even consider running for mayor of New York City and I will do it with the best intentions and I won’t do it the way any other political person has ever done it," Rapaport told Chris Cuomo during an appearance on News Nation. "The only way to beat this guy is to make it and take it with New York City street fight mentality."

"There’s no way to out nice him. There’s no way out slick him. I think that he’s the greatest bull crapper in the history of politicians…and that’s saying a lot," he continued. "But New York City needs to do something, we need to plan right now because 2029 is around the corner and yes, I’m running for mayor of New York City and I will only drop out until I feel like there’s somebody who’s more qualified that could actually beat Zohran the moron."

"My bark is a lot louder than my bite," he added. "There's no way to out finesse this guy, out smile this guy. It has to be a dogfight. It has be ugly and that's what I will do in my campaign."

The outspoken comedian, who has been vocal about his disdain for the democratic mayor, first announced his plans to run for mayor in January.

"My name is Michael Rapaport, a.k.a. Mayor Rapaport. Mr. Mayor Rapaport," he said during an episode of his "I Am Rapaport" podcast.

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"Let me tell you something, guys, girls, women, children of all ages. 2025 was crazy, and I don't see it getting any… calmer or cooler in 2026, the way things started," he continued. "That's why I'm running for mayor."

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In addition to making the announcement on his podcast, Rapaport also took to Instagram to share the news, emphasizing in the video that he was "born and raised in New York City."

"Born. Raised. NYC. Nothing’s free. No bulls---. No fake grins," he wrote in the caption. "I’ll own my mistakes, apologize when I screw up, and fight to make this city safe, affordable, and thriving. You got Zoron the Moron now…Mayor Rapaport is coming. How you like them apples? 🍎🗽."

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Last week, Rapaport called on the NY governor to resign after anti-Israel protests spun out of control in front of a synagogue.

"HALLOWEEN SPRING FLING, Now right now in NYC, lunatics dressed in Halloween terra costumes are outside of…. You guessed it a Synagogue in NYC," he wrote on X, with a video of a protest.

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"@GovKathyHochul, you’ve had 3 years to do a mask mandate & see if this stops the bulls---, you did nothing. RESIGN in SHAME," he concluded.

Representatives for Rapaport and Mamdani did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this post.