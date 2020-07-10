Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shares heartfelt video of their 1-year-old son watching videos of late dad

Amanda Kloots, the wife of late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, showed how she’s keeping his memory alive for their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

On Thursday, Kloots shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram Story, showing her son's face light up while watching old videos of his dad. He even went as far as to kiss the screen.

In the clip, Elvis also lets out an audible coo as Cordero speaks. The 1-year-old then picks up the phone and puts it in front of his face. Kloots explained that Elvis has been doing the same thing with each video she shows him that features the late Broadway star, who died on Sunday due to complications from the coronavirus.

ZACH BRAFF RECALLS PAL NICK CORDERO’S LAST DAYS BEFORE HIS DEATH: 'HE JUST DETERIORATED'

"I have to tell you the cutest story,” Kloots told her Instagram followers. “I, of course, didn't get it on camera because I didn't expect this to happen. But I was showing Elvis videos of Nick and Elvis saw it and smiled, and I'm not even kidding you, leans into the phone and give his dad a kiss."

She added: ‘I kept playing the video again and he kept trying to press the button. He kept going in and out, kissing the phone, kissing his dad.

"My heart, of course, just melted," she says in the video. "In a way, it made me feel so good because it made me feel like he recognizes Nick, you know? Like he knows who he is and he recognizes his dad even though it's been over three months."

NICK CORDERO’S WIFE AMANDA KLOOTS REMEMBERS LATE ACTOR AS ‘A VERY SPECIAL MAN’: ‘I’M HEARTBROKEN’

The Tony-nominated Broadway star was hospitalized with the coronavirus in March, leading to a lengthy health battle that saw him face a myriad of complications that included a temporary pacemaker and the amputation of his leg.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” Kloots shared on Instagram announcing her husband’s death. “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During Cordero’s hospitalization, Kloots sent him daily videos of her and Elvis, so he could see them if he woke up, and urged friends and fans to join a daily sing-a-long.