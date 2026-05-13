Jeff Probst's defiant message to 'Survivor 50' critics over Zac Brown backlash: 'I've also got a backbone'

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Jeff Probst isn't afraid to "outwit, outplay, outlast" fans, but also recognized that the tribe has spoken out against "Survivor 50."

The longtime, Emmy Award-winning host took qualms with superfans spinning a narrative that the show's once ruthless narrative has softened over the years.

"We experiment with all kinds of new ideas, and we tried to usher in the most unpredictability we’ve ever had," Probst told Variety.

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"Whether or not you like the season is subjective, but it’s not that something didn’t work. We’ve made bad choices in the past. I just don’t think we did in 50."

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Of the myriad new additions to the evolving series, "Survivor" enlisted the help of a celebrity panel — including Jimmy Fallon, Billie Eilish, MrBeast and Zac Brown — to collaborate on new twists for the show.

Fan-favorite contestant Cirie Fields was taken aback by seeing the "Country Fried" singer — who is also a close Probst friend — appear on the island in Fiji during Season 50.

"We’re in a bubble. So to walk out on the beach and see Zac Brown standing in front of me, it’s like, 'How did you get in?'" she said.

"We’ve never had someone from the outside come be a part of this. That let me know that Season 50 was about to be off the rails. Mind-blowing things that would never happen in the 'Survivor' of old are happening on Season 50."

Brown's guest spot became a hot topic on social media after viewers watched the country singer spearfishing to feed immunity challenge winners and then playing them music while they ate.

Additionally, Brown appeared in a number of individual confessionals and received more air time than a few contestants.

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Legendary "Survivor" winner Parvati Shallow also criticized Brown's appearance, and noted, "They showed [Brown] catching the fish, and then they didn't show Ozzy catching one."

In hindsight, Probst wouldn't change much about Brown's visit, but admitted that the country star could have impacted the game instead of serving as a reward.

"It’s fascinating to me that a couple of people, most of them either former players or people who will never play, criticize the show, and it gets momentum," he said.

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"I tell anyone who wants to listen: If that’s your goal, to somehow impact our point of view, it will fail. We trust what we’re doing. If you think we’re going to re-edit because you thought there was too much Zac Brown, you’ve not been reading interviews with me."

He added, "I couldn’t be more serious. I love 'Survivor.' I love joy. I love fans. I’ve also got a backbone. It’s gonna take more than that to knock me over."

Probst, 64, began hosting "Survivor" at its inception in 2000. One decade into hosting the popular competition show, Probst became disillusioned by the audience's desire to revel in conflict.

"I didn’t like the stories we were telling, and I was losing my joy of the format, therefore my joy of the job, therefore my joy of life," Probst said.

"I didn’t want vitriol and who can be the meanest, most spiteful person."

At one point, he tried to quit, but was met with resistance by executive producer Mark Burnett after confessing he was "done" with the gig.

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It was Burnett who recognized that Probst likely needed some time off, in addition to more responsibility on the back end of the show.

"CBS was initially horrified. They didn’t want stars to be given showrunner status," Probst said. "But I was so argumentative and sure that it was the right thing to do that I convinced them."

"It was the best move I’ve made in my career."

While recognizing the cultural impact, Burnett admitted that playing "Survivor" is similar to a "management training test."

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"If someone works for you, can you fire them and have them shake your hand after?" Burnett wondered.

"At 'Survivor,' you’re voting people out — firing them every week — then you’re asking the very people you fired to give you $1 million. That’s a tricky thing to do."