Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots remembers late actor as ‘a very special man’: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Amanda Kloots is doing her best to remain strong during what can only be described as a devastating week for the fitness guru.

Kloots, 38, lost her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, on Sunday after he died from complications stemming from the coronavirus following a hospital stay spanning more than 90 days. Cordero was 41.

"My husband was a very special man," Kloots, who is also an actress, told People magazine in its latest issue. "He was everyone’s friend. We taught each other things, challenging each other to grow. We loved to sing and dance wherever we were. Just looking at him doing the simplest things would bring a smile to my face."

She touched on Cordero’s heart as her partner, adding "As a husband, I don’t think a day went by that he didn’t say to me, ‘I’m the luckiest.’ Words can’t describe how much I will miss him, his presence, his voice. I’m heartbroken."

Cordero and Kloots tied the knot in September 2017 and shared a 1-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo.

She highlighted their history together in her tribute to Cordero following his death, writing on Instagram: "We were friends first and then fell in love.” They met while working together on the 2014 musical “Bullets Over Broadway” and Cordero earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance.

“Scrubs” alum Zach Braff also lamented the death of his friend on the Tuesday episode of his podcast “Fake Doctors, Fake Friends," explaining that Cordero’s body simply did not recover after he no longer returned positive coronavirus tests.

Braff said Cordero’s condition worsened and eventually he was placed on a ventilator.

“He just deteriorated, deteriorated, deteriorated, until the point where they put him on the ventilator and then he never came back,” the actor and director recalled. “He kind of woke up for a little bit and there was some exciting moments where they would say, ‘Nick if you can hear us look up,’ and he would do that, but he wouldn’t do it all the time. It was only occasionally.”

On the Tuesday podcast, Braff also vowed to care for Kloots and their child Elvis moving forward.

“We’re all going to be doing our part to give this child an extraordinary life,” he said. “I promise that I’m going to do that for the rest of my life and I want to make him proud.”