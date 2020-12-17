Amal Clooney calls husband George Clooney 'wonderfully encouraging and inspiring' at book launch

Amal Clooney couldn't help but gush over her husband George Clooney during her virtual book launch on Wednesday.

The human rights lawyer said she had been working on her 1000-plus-page legal text, "The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law," over the past few years and appreciated the actor's patience and understanding.

"I know this process seemed interminable to him," Amal said, according to People magazine. "Especially since I was always so sure that this was 'the very last drafting session,' over and over again!

"The book drafting took place at all his filming locations and throughout the process ... he was not only patient but so wonderfully encouraging and inspiring," the 42-year-old said.

She called the director "amazing," thanked him, and promised not to write another book in the near future.

"I think he's watching this downstairs in the kitchen, so I just want to say 'thank you,'" the mother of two joked. "For my side, I can promise for the sake of our marriage that I will never do this again!"

The Clooneys married in 2014 and share 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

He recently gushed about his wife as well.

"The Midnight Sky" filmmaker, 59, told CBS that when he met Amal and learned about her career, "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

Clooney's book aims to shine a light on how people in power can abuse ordinary people.

"The right to a fair trial is fundamental to all of our rights and to democracy," she explained. "The world, as I sure you have noticed, is becoming increasingly authoritarian. And authoritarian leaders are increasingly using courts to consolidate their power.

"The judiciary is supposed to be our best protection against abuses of power but compliant or corrupt judges can also be a tool to stifle opponents and oppress minorities," Amal added.